Former Australia pacer Brett Lee wants Ishan Kishan to be one of India’s openers at the upcoming 2023 ODI World Cup. Kishan recently broke the record for the fastest double century in ODI cricket as he scored 210 off 131 balls against Bangladesh. He got to his double hundred in just 126 balls.

With his whirlwind innings, Kishan has shown that he can be India’s regular opener and someone who can provide strong starts to the team. With opener Rohit Sharma captaining India, Kishan has emerged as a challenge for other openers like Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill.

Speaking in a video on his YouTube channel, Lee said Kishan should be India’s “sure-shot” opener for the World Cup.

“With this deadly double, Ishan has staked a strong claim to open for India in the ODI World Cup at home in 2023. Will this happen? I don’t know. Should it happen? Hell yeah it should. The guy just scored the fastest 200 in ODI history. But if he can show consistency, stay fit, and be around the next few months, he should be a sure-shot opener for India at the World Cup,” said Lee.

Lee also added a word of caution for the 24-year-old youngster and underlined that consistency will be key for him to secure the opening slot permanently.

“Back Ishan to make it in the World Cup squad with an eye on the future and clearly, he would be on a high after that knock as he should be. However, a word of caution. Too much praise had led to cobwebs in the head,” said Lee.

“So my advice to Ishan Kishan would be… forget about the milestone, forget about the double hundred as soon as you can. There are bigger milestones to achieve, higher peaks to scale. Ishan Kishan has to forget about the euphoria of his double hundred. Just focus on the process, stay fit and keep smashing big runs.”

