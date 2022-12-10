Ishan Kishan converted his maiden hundred into a double century against Bangladesh in the third ODI at Chattogram on Saturday. He took just 126 balls to get to the milestone in what is the quickest double century in men’s ODIs.

Kishan joins the illustrious company of Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag and Rohit Sharma in scoring double tons for India in ODIs. Overall, he joins Chris Gayle, Martin Guptill and Fakhar Zaman among the men to score double centuries in ODIs.

Rohit Sharma, whose thumb injury resulted in Kishan coming into the fold, has the accomplishment of scoring three double centuries.

Kishan brought up the mark in the 35th over of the contest by grounding out a yorker from Mustafizur Rahman. He smartly opened the face of the bat to steer the ball into the vacant region for a quick single.

In the next over, Kishan plundered a four and six before departing on 210 runs from 131 balls. His knock witnessed 24 fours and 10 sixes in jaw-droppingly aggressive batting.

Taskin Ahmed’s length ball was smashed down the ground by Kishan and it was plucked inches from the ropes to send the Mumbai Indians player back into the pavillion.

