Ireland vs New Zealand 2nd ODI 2022: Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips and Squad updates

It was a weekend to remember for Irish sports fans. On Saturday, their rugby team managed to upset the All Blacks to win for the first time on New Zealand soil. On Sunday, the Ireland cricket team almost repeated the feat, losing by a whisker.

Now the Andrew Balbirnie-led unit will be aiming to go past the final hurdle and register their first ODI victory against the Black Caps when the two teams clash on 12 July.

In the first game of the 3-match series, the Irish side managed to score 300, led by Harry Tector. The Dublin-based batter slammed his maiden ODI hundred in the encounter. The impactful knock included 14 fours and 3 maximums.

With the ball, Curtis Campher and Mark Adair managed to make the Black Caps fumble, with the team tottering at 120/5 in the 22nd over. It was then that Michael Bracewell walked on to the pitch. He single-handedly led New Zealand’s counter attack, smashing his first ODI ton in the process. In the final over, the southpaw created a record for the most runs successfully chased down in the last over of a men’s ODI.

The Village, which is playing host to the second ODI, could see some splendid batting performances once again. Considering the smaller boundaries, the match could well be won by the team which manages to bowl better.

Ireland vs New Zealand Dream 11 Prediction:

Captain: Andrew Balbirnie

Vice-captain: Michael Bracewell

Suggested Playing XI for Ireland vs New Zealand Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Batters: Martin Guptill, Andrew Balbirnie, Harry Tector, Paul Stirling

Wicket-keeper: Tom Latham

All-rounders: Andy McBrine, Curtis Campher, Michael Bracewell

Bowlers: Mark Adair, Lockie Ferguson, Ish Sodhi

Probable Playing XIs:

Ireland: Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (captain), Andy McBrine, George Dockrell, , Lorcan Tucker, Simi Singh, Craig Young, Mark Adair, Josh Little

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Finn Allen, Tom Latham (captain), Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Will Young, Michael Bracewell, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner, Lockie Ferguson

