LIVE Cricket Score, Ireland vs New Zealand, 1st ODI in Dublin

|Ireland
|New Zealand
|208/4 (40.1 ov) - R/R 5.18
|Batting
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|Harry Tector
|Batting
|84
|102
|9
|2
|Lorcan Tucker (W)
|Batting
|13
|15
|0
|1
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|Lockie Ferguson
|8
|1
|24
|2
|Ish Sodhi
|7.1
|0
|44
|0
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 180/4 (35.5)
|
28 (28) R/R: 6.46
Harry Tector 14(11)
Lorcan Tucker (W) 13(15)
|
Curtis Campher 43(47) S.R (91.48)
b Glenn Phillips
Check out LIVE cricket scorecard from the first ODI between Ireland and New Zealand.
Toss update: New Zealand won the toss and opted to field first in the first ODI against Ireland in Dublin on Sunday.
The Kiwis are slated to play three ODIs and as many T20Is in Ireland. They will be led by Tom Latham.
Ireland will be led by Andrew Balbirnie, and they have the likes of Paul Stirling and George Dockrell.
Ireland XI: Andrew Balbirnie(c), Paul Stirling, Andy McBrine, Harry Tector, George Dockrell, Lorcan Tucker(w), Mark Adair, Simi Singh, Curtis Campher, Craig Young, Joshua Little
New Zealand XI: Martin Guptill, Finn Allen, Will Young, Tom Latham(w/c), Glenn Phillips, Henry Nicholls, Matt Henry, Michael Bracewell, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner, Lockie Ferguson
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.