Cricket

Ireland Vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE (odi)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

Ireland Vs New Zealand At Malahide Cricket Club Ground, Dublin, 10 July, 2022

10 July, 2022
Starts 15:15 (IST)
Play In Progress
Ireland

Ireland

208/4 (40.1 ov)

1st ODI
New Zealand

New Zealand

Yet To Bat

Ireland New Zealand
208/4 (40.1 ov) - R/R 5.18

Play In Progress

Harry Tector - 14

Lorcan Tucker (W) - 13

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Harry Tector Batting 84 102 9 2
Lorcan Tucker (W) Batting 13 15 0 1
Bowling 0 M R W
Lockie Ferguson 8 1 24 2
Ish Sodhi 7.1 0 44 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 180/4 (35.5)

28 (28) R/R: 6.46

Harry Tector 14(11)

Curtis Campher 43(47) S.R (91.48)

b Glenn Phillips

LIVE Cricket Score, Ireland vs New Zealand, 1st ODI in Dublin

Check out LIVE cricket scorecard from the first ODI between Ireland and New Zealand.

LIVE Cricket Score, Ireland vs New Zealand, 1st ODI in Dublin

Toss update: New Zealand won the toss and opted to field first in the first ODI against Ireland in Dublin on Sunday.

The Kiwis are slated to play three ODIs and as many T20Is in Ireland. They will be led by Tom Latham.

Ireland will be led by Andrew Balbirnie, and they have the likes of Paul Stirling and George Dockrell.

Ireland XI: Andrew Balbirnie(c), Paul Stirling, Andy McBrine, Harry Tector, George Dockrell, Lorcan Tucker(w), Mark Adair, Simi Singh, Curtis Campher, Craig Young, Joshua Little

New Zealand XI: Martin Guptill, Finn Allen, Will Young, Tom Latham(w/c), Glenn Phillips, Henry Nicholls, Matt Henry, Michael Bracewell, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner, Lockie Ferguson

Updated Date: July 10, 2022 15:55:07 IST

Tags:

