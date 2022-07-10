LIVE Cricket Score, Ireland vs New Zealand, 1st ODI in Dublin

Toss update: New Zealand won the toss and opted to field first in the first ODI against Ireland in Dublin on Sunday.

The Kiwis are slated to play three ODIs and as many T20Is in Ireland. They will be led by Tom Latham.

Ireland will be led by Andrew Balbirnie, and they have the likes of Paul Stirling and George Dockrell.

Ireland XI: Andrew Balbirnie(c), Paul Stirling, Andy McBrine, Harry Tector, George Dockrell, Lorcan Tucker(w), Mark Adair, Simi Singh, Curtis Campher, Craig Young, Joshua Little

New Zealand XI: Martin Guptill, Finn Allen, Will Young, Tom Latham(w/c), Glenn Phillips, Henry Nicholls, Matt Henry, Michael Bracewell, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner, Lockie Ferguson