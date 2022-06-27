India vs Ireland: All you need to know about Harry Tector, the Irishman who took the Indian attack to the cleaners

Ireland’s new batting star Harry Tector played some jaw-dropping shots in the first T20I against India on Sunday, as he raced to 64 not out of just 33 deliveries.

On the back of Tector’s valiant innings, Ireland managed to reach a decent total of 108 in the rain-affected 12 overs a side match. However, the visitors were clinical with the bat and chased down the total with 16 balls to spare.

He scored more than two-thirds of his runs in boundaries, including six fours and three sixes as he took bowlers to the cleaners and also surprised the new Indian skipper Hardik Pandya.

Pandya showered praise on the young batter after the match and also gifted him a bat.

“Oh, he (Harry Tector) played some fantastic shots, and obviously, he's 22. I have given him a bat as well, so may be he can score some more sixes and maybe get an IPL contract and I wish him luck," Pandya said in the post-match media interaction.

Here is all you need to know about the Irish batter:



— Harry Tector was born on 6 December 1999 in Dublin and is just 22 years old.

— Tector made his T20I debut against Scotland in September 2019 and ODI debut against England in July 2020. While he managed to score 21 in his T20I debut, he was out for a nine-ball duck against England.

— In the domestic circuit, he made his First-Class as well as List A debut for Northern Knights in May 2018, and his T20 debut in May 2017.

— The unbeaten 64 Tector scored against India is his highest score in T20I cricket.

— Tector was the leading wicket-taker for Ireland in the 2018 Under-19 World Cup with eight wickets. ICC named him the rising star of Ireland’s squad following his performance.

— Interestingly, despite him being an all-rounder and winning the title on the back of his bowling performance, Tector has not bowled a single ball in T20I cricket.

— In November 2018, Tector was honoured with the Male Academy Player of the Year Award at the annual Cricket Ireland Awards.

— In January 2020, Tector was one of the 19 players who were awarded annual contracts by Cricket Ireland, for the first time on a full-time basis.

— Tector holds the record for the most number of innings before getting out for a duck amongst Irish batters, with 22 innings.

— He also holds the record for the most number of catches in an ODI series with nine catches at the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League, 2020-2022/23.

