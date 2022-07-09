Ireland vs New Zealand 1st ODI 2022: Dublin’s The Village Weather Update

Ireland and New Zealand will head to The Village in Dublin to cross swords in the first ODI of the three-match series on Sunday at 3:15 PM IST. While Ireland have been quite impressive in their previous encounters, New Zealand will look to uplift their performance after their thumping defeat against England.

The flat surface of The Village is known for high-scoring competition. When India and Ireland met here for the two-match T20 International series earlier, the venue saw both batting units enjoying easy strokes. However, a 50-over battle needs a different kind of strategy. The team batting first will get an extra advantage and can post a huge total. Though there is no chance of rain, the overcast condition and the humid weather can play a big part. Shorter boundaries will undoubtedly be of aid to the batters.

Some of the experienced Kiwi players including full-time skipper Kane Williamson will be out from the fixture. Wicketkeeper-batter Tom Latham will captain the side. On the other hand, the Irish boys will be led by Andy Balbirnie who is in a good form and played some good knocks against India. The Black Caps will start the campaign one step ahead of the hosts as their previous trip ended on a positive note. They outplayed Ireland in two meetings and bagged the tri-series.

New Zealand vs Ireland Head to Head records

Weather Update:

Ireland vs New Zealand First One Day International is set to take place at The Village, Dublin. The weather condition can be partly cloudy during the 50-over clash. However, there is o chance of rain during the game. The temperature will hover between 14-21 degrees Celsius on the day. The wind speed can go around 15 km/h.

Predicted Playing XIs:

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Andy Balbirnie (c), Gareth Delany, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Andy McBrine, Mark Adair, Josh Little, Craig Young.

New Zealand vs Ireland Dream 11 Prediction

New Zealand: Tom Latham (c & wk), Martin Guptill, Will Young, Finn Allen, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Adam Milne, Lockie Ferguson.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.