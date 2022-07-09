Ireland vs New Zealand 1st ODI 2022: Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips and Squad updates

After their impressive performance over India, Ireland will kickstart another campaign on home soil when they take on New Zealand in the opening ODI of the three-match series at The Village in Dublin on Sunday. The 50-over encounter will start from 3:15 PM IST onwards.

In recent times, the Ireland brigade is looking more composed under the leadership of Andrew Balbirnie who played brilliantly in the last T20 game against India. Ireland's Chair of Selectors Andrew White has also stated that this Irish unit acquires more strength and can produce tough competition in front of the visitors. Fresh faces like Stephen Doheny and Graham Hume have got their maiden international call-up and might be seen in the starting eleven.

Ireland vs New Zealand Head to Head record

For the Blackcaps, experienced names like Kane Williamson, Tim Southee, and Trent Boult have been rested for the trip as a part of the workload management. Left-handed batter Top Latham will steer the side. Glenn Phillips and Finn Allen have earned a call-up and can feature in their debut international match. Uncapped batter Dane Cleaver can also be included in the playing XI for his consistency at the domestic level. Adam Milne is coming out of COVID-19 isolation and will take charge of the Kiwi bowling attack.

Ireland vs Nee Zealand Dream 11 Prediction:

Captain: Martin Guptill

Vice-captain: Andy Balbirnie

Suggested Playing XI for Ireland vs New Zealand Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Batters: Martin Guptill, Andy Balbirnie, Harry Tector, Will Young

Wicket-keeper: Tom Latham

All-rounders: Andy McBrine, George Dockrell

Bowlers: Adam Milne, Mark Adair/ Lockie Ferguson, Craig Young, Ish Sodhi

Predicted Playing XIs:

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Andy Balbirnie (c), Gareth Delany, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Andy McBrine, Mark Adair, Josh Little, Craig Young.

New Zealand: Tom Latham (c & wk), Martin Guptill, Will Young, Finn Allen, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Adam Milne, Lockie Ferguson.

