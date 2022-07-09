Ireland vs New Zealand 1st ODI 2022: IRE vs NZ Head-to-Head Records and Stats

New Zealand will start their tour to Ireland with the first One Day International on Sunday at The Village in Dublin at 3:15 PM IST. Both of the teams are coming off a win in their last series encounter where Ireland defeated West Indies 2-1 and New Zealand whitewashed Netherlands 3-0.

The two sides will lock horns after more than four years as the previous meeting between the two sides took place back in 2017. Apart from them, Bangladesh featured in the Tri-Nation Series, back then. The Kiwis dominated the series as they beat the Irish brigade in both of the fixtures. But this time around, Ireland look more promising and eye to put up a close competition in front of the home crowd.

Ireland displayed a good fighting spirit during their last T20 International series against India as well. Though they failed to clinch victory in any of the matches, they scared India while chasing a target of 226 as they lost by a thin margin of four runs.

New Zealand faced huge disappointment in their previous Test series against England as they lost all the games of the three-match series. However, most of the Test team players have been rested during this Ireland tour.

Back @MalahideCC for a morning training session. Looking forward to a sell out crowd on Sunday. Don’t miss international cricket at Malahide this summer - get your tickets now for ODI 2 and 3 from: https://t.co/ufPwF9sdZu #BackingGreen #Exchange22 #ABDIndiaSterlingReserve pic.twitter.com/tWOAwmhqwL — Cricket Ireland (@cricketireland) July 8, 2022

Ireland vs New Zealand ODI Head-to-Head:

Match Played: 04

Ireland: 00

New Zealand: 04

No Result: 00

Ireland vs New Zealand Previous One Day International:

In the last clash between these two sides, New Zealand beat Ireland by 190 runs at the Village, Dublin on 21 May 2017.

Last ODI Results between Ireland and New Zealand:

New Zealand won by 190 runs.

New Zealand won by 51 runs.

New Zealand won by 290 runs.

New Zealand won by 129 runs.

Possible Playing XIs:

Ireland: L.Tucker (wk), H.Tector, P.Stirling, A.Balbirnie, A.McBrine, G.Delany, C.Campher, S.Singh, C.Young, M.Adair, J.Little

New Zealand: T.Latham (wk), M.Guptill, H.Nicholls, G.Phillips, W.Young, M.Santner, M.Bracewell, L.Ferguson, M.Henry, A.Milne