Kolkata Knight Riders captain Nitish Rana and Mumbai Indians bowler Hrithik Shokeen were fined by IPL after being involved in a verbal altercation during their match on Sunday at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, while MI’s stand-in captain Suryakumar Yadav was handed a fine for his team maintaining a slow over-rate.

KKR’s Nitish Rana was fined 25 percent of his match for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct, while Shokeen was handed a 10 percent fine.

Both players admitted to the Level 1 Offence under Article 2.21 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct, a media release said. The Match Referee’s decision is final and binding for Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct.

The incident took place during the 9th over of the KKR innings after Shokeen dismissed Rana. The spinner had a few words to share after getting Rana out which led to an angry reaction from the KKR captain.

Meanwhile, Suryakumar was handed a Rs 12 lakh fine as it was his team’s first offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences. Suryakumar captained MI on Sunday as Rohit Sharma was out due to an illness.

Coming to the match, KKR scored 185/6 after being asked to bat with Venkatesh Iyer smashing 104 off 51 balls.

In reply, MI got to the target in the 18th over itself with Ishan Kishan scoring 58 off 25 and Suryakumar making 43 off 25. Tilak Varma (30 off 25) and Tim David (24 off 13) also made useful contributions. Rohit, who came on as an impact player, scored 20 off 13 as an opener.

