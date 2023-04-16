Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
KKR skipper Nitish Rana reacted angrily after MI off-spinner Hrithik Shokeen slipped in a few words after dismissing him during Match 22 of IPL 2023 in Mumbai.

KKR skipper NItish Rana and MI off-spinner Hrithik Shokeen engage in a war of words after the former is dismissed for 5 during the match at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. Sportzpics

Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Nitish Rana and Mumbai Indians off-spinner Hrithik Shokeen were involved in a war of words during Match 22 of the 2023 Indian Premier League in Mumbai on Sunday.

The incident took place during the ninth over of the Kolkata innings after Mumbai won the toss and opted to field. Rana was off to a sedate start after arriving at the crease, having collected just eight runs in 11 balls till the end of the ninth over, and was looking to accelerate when he ended up holing out to substitute fielder Ramandeep Singh at long on.

Shokeen, however, walked up to Rana after the dismissal and slipped in a few words, which led to an angry reaction from his senior Delhi teammate. It took Mumbai Indians stand-in skipper Suryakumar Yadav to step in and separate the two before things got worse.

Watch the incident here:

Shokeen would later finish the pick of the Mumbai Indians bowlers with figures of 2/34, also getting rid of KKR all-rounder Shardul Thakur after skipper Rana.

It certainly isn’t the first time the IPL’s witnessed an on-field altercation between two Delhi boys though. Back in IPL 2013, Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Virat Kohli had a similar war of words with then-Kolkata Knight Riders captain Gautam Gambhir at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Besides the Rana-Shokeen altercation, the MI-KKR clash at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium also witnessed Arjun Tendulkar make his IPL debut after years of waiting and Venkatesh Iyer become only the second KKR batter to score an IPL hundred after Brendon McCullum in the very first game back in 2008.

