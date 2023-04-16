Mumbai Indians have made quite the comeback after losing their first two matches in the 16th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), reeling off two consecutive wins including a five-wicket victory over Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday.

MI did a fairly commendable job to restrict KKR below 200 despite a whirlwind century from the in-form Venkatesh Iyer, with the Knight Riders posting 185/6 after a late burst from Andre Russell. As is the case with venues such as the Wankhede Stadium and M Chinnaswamy Stadium, even a 200-run target isn’t safe and can often be chased down if the team batting second are able to get off to a blinder of a start.

That is exactly what happened in the afternoon clash of the Sunday double-header with wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan and Rohit Sharma — playing as an Impact Player and temporarily handing over the captaincy to Suryakumar Yadav — ensuring Mumbai collected 72 runs in the powerplay.

What was even more pleasing for the five-time champions was Surya’s return to form after a torrid run with the bat in recent months, as the stand-in skipper smashed a 25-ball 43 to further propel Mumbai towards the target after Rohit and Kishan’s dismissal, getting dismissed with Mumbai were on the verge of going over the line.

In the end, it came down to Tim David and Cameron Green finishing the game off for Mumbai for a second game in a row, though this time they did the job a lot more comfortably compared to the tense finish against Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium that gave Mumbai their first points of the season.

As we look back at the events of the 22nd game of the season, we bring to you some of the records broken and milestones achieved:

— Sachin Tendulkar and Arjun Tendulkar became the first father-son pair to play in the IPL

— Marco Jansen and Duan Jansen are the first twins to play in the IPL. Duan made his debut for the Mumbai Indians alongside Arjun on Sunday.

Marco Jansen and Duan Jansen are the first twins to play in IPL. Sachin Tendulkar and Arjun Tendulkar are the first father-son pair to play in IPL. Coincidentally both happen at SAME time – with both Arjun and Duan debuting for MI today. — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) April 16, 2023

— Venkatesh Iyer scored the first hundred by a KKR batter in the IPL since Brendon McCullum’s 158 against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the first-ever IPL match.

— Rohit Sharma now 1,040 runs against KKR, the most by a batter against a single team in the IPL.

— MI have now defeated KKR 23 times in the IPL, the most by a side against a single opponent in the league.

