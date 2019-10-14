IPL: Kings XI Punjab co-owner Ness Wadia says franchise overturned decision to trade R Ashwin after a 'rethink'
It has been learnt that the newly-appointed head coach Anil Kumble was also keen to retain Ashwin, who captained the side in the previous two editions.
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 HYD Vs CHH Chhattisgarh beat Hyderabad by 24 runs
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 NAG Vs CHA Nagaland beat Chandigarh by 1 wicket
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 SER Vs BIH Services beat Bihar by 5 wickets
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 RLY Vs BEN Bengal tied with Railways
- South Africa Women in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 INDW Vs SAW India Women beat South Africa Women by 6 runs
- South Africa Women in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 INDW Vs SAW India Women beat South Africa Women by 5 wickets
- South Africa Women in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 INDW Vs SAW India Women beat South Africa Women by 8 wickets
- Sri Lanka Women in Australia, 3 ODI Series, 2019 AUSW Vs SLW Australia Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 9 wickets
- Jersey in Qatar, 3 T20I Series, 2019 QAT Vs JER Qatar beat Jersey by 8 wickets
- Jersey in Qatar, 3 T20I Series, 2019 QAT Vs JER Qatar beat Jersey by 6 wickets
- Pentangular T20I Series in Oman, 2019 OMA Vs NEP Oman beat Nepal by 6 wickets
- Freedom Trophy, 2019 IND Vs SA India beat South Africa by an innings and 137 runs
- ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 SCO vs SIN - Oct 18th, 2019, 11:30 AM IST
- ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 HK vs IRE - Oct 18th, 2019, 03:40 PM IST
- Freedom Trophy, 2019 IND vs SA - Oct 19th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
- Bangladesh Women in Pakistan, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 PAKW vs BANW - Oct 26th, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
- Bangladesh Women in Pakistan, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 PAKW vs BANW - Oct 28th, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
- Bangladesh Women in Pakistan, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 PAKW vs BANW - Oct 30th, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 BAR vs VID - Oct 15th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 MP vs RAJ - Oct 16th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 GUJ vs TN - Oct 16th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Maharashtra polls: Villages in Chandrapur say will hold BJP 'accountable' in 21 Oct elections as NTFP-based self-employment takes hit
-
Wrong to dismiss 'informal' Narendra Modi-Xi Jinping summit, but economics must now catch up with optics
-
Narendra Modi in Haryana: At Ballabhgarh, PM says state has 'strong captain' in Manohar Lal Khattar, targets Opposition over Article 370
-
Hong Kong gears up for pro-democracy rally today after weekend protests turn violent as city shows no sign of letting up
-
Dutch Open 2019: Lakshya Sen takes first step towards becoming next 'Great Indian Hope' with maiden World Tour title
-
Retail inflation rises to 14-month high of 3.99% in Sepember on costlier food items
-
From Ananya Panday to Karan Deol, Bollywood piles on the star kids and debutants in 2019
-
Rural Nepal's women, burdened by menstrual taboos, find solace in the forest
-
After Sabeen remembers Karachi's beloved activist, who supported the arts and paid a price for freedom
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4027
|115
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|South Africa
|2917
|108
|4
|England
|4366
|104
|5
|Australia
|3270
|99
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|7748
|277
|2
|England
|4253
|266
|3
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|4
|India
|8620
|261
|5
|Australia
|5471
|261
|6
|New Zealand
|4784
|252
New Delhi: Kings XI Punjab co-owner Ness Wadia on Monday said the franchise decided not to trade Ravichandran Ashwin with the Delhi Capitals following a "rethink" by the Board.
It has been learnt that the newly-appointed head coach Anil Kumble was also keen to retain Ashwin, who captained the side in the previous two editions.
"The (KXIP) Board had a rethink and it realised that Ashwin is an integral part of the team. There were discussions with Delhi Capitals but those discussions never came to fruition. The way he plays his cricket and his performances speak for him," Wadia told PTI.
File image of R Ashwin. Sportzpics
Under Ashwin's leadership, KXIP showed a lot of promise in the first half of the past two seasons before losing momentum in the second half. They finished seventh in 2018 and sixth in 2019.
The off-spinner, who only plays one format for India, has been in fine form in the ongoing Test series against South Africa.
KXIP reached the semifinals in the inaugural IPL edition in 2008 before making the play-offs just once in 2014 when they finished runners-up. Now with the legendary Kumble on board, the franchise is aiming to end its title drought. The former India captain has been handed a three-year contract.
"Anil is really a breath of fresh air. He is so cool, calm and collected. We are fortunate to have a relationship with him. Likewise he sees it as an opportunity to take KXIP into something which it has the potential to be.
"Last two seasons, we were the best team in the first half but somehow lost focus and momentum in the second. I really don't know what happened," said Wadia.
Kumble stepped down as India head coach following the 2017 Champions Trophy final due to serious differences with skipper Virat Kohli. He also held mentorship roles at Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore.
"He will bring a lot of calmness to the team and discipline most definitely. He will inspire players to really optimise their own talent without trying too hard. His rich coaching experience will help us tremendously. We have a three year contract and we hope to work together beyond that," said the co-owner.
KXIP have done a lot of chopping and changing with their support staff in the last five years when the likes of Sanjay Bangar, Virender Sehwag, Brad Hodge and Mike Hesson donned the head coach role.
"I have lost count of the coaches we have had. We are looking for stability and stability is good as long as there is performance," added Wadia.
Updated Date:
Oct 14, 2019 20:32:37 IST
Also See
IPL 2020: Kings XI Punjab appoint Anil Kumble as Director of Cricket Operations, says report
BCCI president-elect Sourav Ganguly says Conflict of Interest is a 'very serious issue' in Indian cricket
Anil Kumble says Rohit Sharma has attitude to succeed in overseas Test matches, R Ashwin is premier spinner for India