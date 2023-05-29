The IPL 2023 final between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Gujarat Titans (GT) will now be played on Monday after rain forced a postponement from the original schedule of Sunday. It’s the first time in 16 editions of IPL that a final will be played on the reserve day.

The weather predictions said a 20% percent chance of rain in Ahmedabad on Sunday, however, the rain gods had something else in their mind.

First, the opening ceremony, which was scheduled at 6 PM IST, was postponed before the toss at 7 PM IST got delayed. Regular showers did not allow the game to start and after the 9.35 PM IST cut-off time, the match started losing overs.

There were a few instances when the rain weakened and the crowd at the Narendra Modi Stadium hoped that there could be an IPL final on Sunday, but every time things started to improve, the rain dampened it by returning with more intensity.

Eventually, the match was postponed just moments before 11 PM.

What if rain interrupts the IPL final on Monday?

The weather forecast for Monday in Ahmedabad is “sunny to partly cloudy” and the chances of a thunderstorm are zero. But just in case, the rain defies the odds again, here are the all possible scenarios:

The cut-off for a full 20-over game to take place is 9.35 PM IST. After which the game will start losing overs.

The cut-off time for a 5-over match is 12.06 am on Tuesday (30 May).

A Super Over will be held if a 5-over match is not possible and it can start as late as 12.50 am.

If nothing is possible then Gujarat Titans will be declared the IPL 2023 champions as they finished ahead of Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2023 points table. GT won 10 matches in the league phase and collected 20 points to top the table, while Chennai amassed 17 points to come second.

