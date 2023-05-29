Few expect heavy rain at this time of the year in Ahmedabad during the playoffs of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL). Residents of the city, after all, are used to experiencing scorching heat in May at the height of summer.

IPL 2023: Full coverage | Points table | Schedule | Results | Orange Cap | Purple Cap​

Rain however, has now made an appearance twice in the last three days in the bustling metropolis in the state of Gujarat. It had delayed the toss ahead of the Qualifier 2 meeting between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians, resulting in the coin being flipped 45 minutes after its scheduled time with play starting at eight.

On Sunday, it wreaked a lot more havoc during the grand finale between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and defending champions GT. Not only would it force the organisers to postpone the closing ceremony that was scheduled to take place at 6 pm local time, it also forced the toss to get delayed.

Read | Twitterati react after CSK vs GT title clash moved to Monday

And the rain would continue playing tricks throughout the evening. It would lose intensity or come to a halt momentarily, instilling hope in the spectators who turned up at the Narendra Modi Stadium in large numbers and allowing the ground staff to put the Super Soppers to work. The brief pause would prove to be a false hope though as rain would make its way back to Motera after a few minutes and force everyone present at the venue to scamper and seek shelter.

This went on till 9.35 pm, the official cut-off time for a full 20-over contest to take place before the rain turned into a proper deluge. A little over an hour later, shortly before the 11 pm-mark, the match officials announced the decision to shift the summit clash to the reserve day, a first in the history of the IPL.

What will the weather in Ahmedabad be like tomorrow

Both players and officials as well as the fans would be hoping for the rain clouds to stay away on Monday and given them a full-fledged finale that the 2023 edition of the IPL — one of the most exciting of all time — deserves.

Given how things have panned out recently and how climate change is affecting weather the world over, there are no guarantees with the way the weather will play out in Ahmedabad on the reserve day.

Read | CSK vs GT final becomes the first in IPL’s 16-year history to get postponed

However, the forecast for Ahmedabad on Monday will come as good news to many. According to Accuweather, the forecast for Monday is “sunny to partly cloudy” with a zero per cent probability of thunderstorms with a maximum and minimum temperature reading of 38 and 26 degrees Celsius respectively.

The forecast for Sunday, however predicted a 20 per cent probability of rain. And what we witnessed was a downpour. So one cannot entirely rule out the possibility of the rain gods making another surprise appearance on what surely is the final day of the 16th season of the cash-rich league.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.