The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 final between Gujarat Titans (GT) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) that was scheduled to take place in Ahmedabad on Sunday was postponed to a reserve day, due to relentless rain at the Narendra Modi Stadium. The title clash will now be played at the same venue on Monday (29 May).

It started pouring down in Ahmedabad around 30 minutes before the scheduled toss time of 7pm IST, and while for a few moments it looked like the rain had eased, it just came down pouring all over again.

The cut-off time for a full 20-over match was 9.35 pm, but the forecast had predicted a couple of thunderstorms in the evening, and that is what exactly happened.

The cut-off time for a five-over contest was 12.06 am in the wee hours of Monday, while 12.50 am was the cut-off time for a Super Over.

However, with the rain refusing to recede and with puddles on the field, it was always going to be difficult for the groundstaff to do their job, and eventually play was called off for the day by the umpires at 10.54 pm.

GT are eyeing for their second title in as many seasons, while CSK will secure a record-equalling fifth title should they emerge victorious on Monday.

There was a lot of buzz on Twitter regarding the long rain break. Here are some of the reactions:

Thala’s last? Rain Gods don’t want that too ☹️pic.twitter.com/DxfIry0AV4 — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) May 28, 2023

#IPLFinal between #CSK and #GT postponed. Will be played tomorrow. Met office forecasts a rain free Monday in Ahmedabad — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) May 28, 2023

An IPL Final on a reserve day for the first time in history! pic.twitter.com/nJmmgHFShw — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 28, 2023

Hopefully, full game tomorrow. In the unlikely situation that we can't get even a 5 overs a side game, there will be a super over. If even that is not possible, the team that finished higher at the end of the league stage is declared the winner — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) May 28, 2023