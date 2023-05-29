Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Home
  • Cricket
  • News
  • IPL 2023 Final: '20 is better', Twitterati react after CSK vs GT title clash moved to Monday due to rain in Ahmedabad

Cricket

IPL 2023 Final: '20 is better', Twitterati react after CSK vs GT title clash moved to Monday due to rain in Ahmedabad

It started pouring down in Ahmedabad around 30 minutes before the scheduled toss time of 7pm IST, and while for a few moments it looked like the rain had eased, it just came down pouring all over again.

IPL 2023 Final: '20 is better', Twitterati react after CSK vs GT title clash moved to Monday due to rain in Ahmedabad

Rain played spoilsport in the IPL 2023 Final in Ahmedabad on Sunday. Sportzpics

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 final between Gujarat Titans (GT) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) that was scheduled to take place in Ahmedabad on Sunday was postponed to a reserve day, due to relentless rain at the Narendra Modi Stadium. The title clash will now be played at the same venue on Monday (29 May).

It started pouring down in Ahmedabad around 30 minutes before the scheduled toss time of 7pm IST, and while for a few moments it looked like the rain had eased, it just came down pouring all over again.

The cut-off time for a full 20-over match was 9.35 pm, but the forecast had predicted a couple of thunderstorms in the evening, and that is what exactly happened.

Related Articles

IPL

IPL 2023 Final: Playing conditions, date, time, venue and everything else you need to know

IPL

IPL 2023 Qualifier 1: CSK, at Chepauk, stand in GT's way of second straight final

The cut-off time for a five-over contest was 12.06 am in the wee hours of Monday, while 12.50 am was the cut-off time for a Super Over.

However, with the rain refusing to recede and with puddles on the field, it was always going to be difficult for the groundstaff to do their job, and eventually play was called off for the day by the umpires at 10.54 pm.

GT are eyeing for their second title in as many seasons, while CSK will secure a record-equalling fifth title should they emerge victorious on Monday.

There was a lot of buzz on Twitter regarding the long rain break. Here are some of the reactions:

Updated Date: May 29, 2023 00:03:47 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

IPL 2023: Ruturaj Gaikwad credits pre-season camp and role clarity for CSK's success
First Cricket News

IPL 2023: Ruturaj Gaikwad credits pre-season camp and role clarity for CSK's success

Ruturaj Gaikwad said Chennai Super Kings planned the season well from the start and have maintained continuity for the squad.

MS Dhoni on retirement: 'IPL has taken a toll, I have 8-9 months to decide'
First Cricket News

MS Dhoni on retirement: 'IPL has taken a toll, I have 8-9 months to decide'

“I have 8-9 months to decide. Why take that headache now. I’ll always be there for CSK, whether it’s playing or something outside," said MS Dhoni.

IPL 2023: JioCinema equals world record for concurrency views during GT vs CSK
First Cricket News

IPL 2023: JioCinema equals world record for concurrency views during GT vs CSK

JioCinema recorded 2.5 crore concurrent viewers during the Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings IPL Qualifier 1.