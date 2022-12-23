English opener Harry Brook was the first big buy of IPL Auction 2023 with Sunrisers Hyderabad acquiring his services for a whopping Rs 13.25 crore in Kochi on Friday.

The 23-year-old old opener’s surge at the IPL Auction is down to his prolific show at England’s recently-concluded Test series in Pakistan, where they embarrassed the hosts 0-3.

Harry Brook was the top run-getter with three back-to-back centuries to his name.

The right-handed batter is quite familiar with the sub-continent conditions as he represented Lahore Qalandars in the Pakistan Super League and has further T20 franchise cricket experience with Hobart Hurricanes in the Big Bash League. He also plays for Nothern Supercharges in the Men’s Hundred.

As far as his T20I career is concerned with England, Brook has scored 372 runs at an average of 26.57 while striking at 133.77. His aggressive approach to batting and the career-best of 81* must have caught the spotlight of IPL franchises that surged the bidding war.

Let’s take a deeper look at Harry Brook, whom Ben Stokes once called ‘Virat Kohli of English cricket’.

Who is Harry Brook?

Brook was born in Keighly but was brought up in Burly, Wharfedale. With cricket running in his family – relatives playing club cricket, Brook started playing cricket during his school years in West Yorkshire. He later received a scholarship at Sedbergh School in Cumbria, where he was influenced by former professional cricketer and school coach Martin Speight.

Brook made his first-class cricket debut while in school with Yorkshire in 2016 at Headingley as the side faced Pakistan A. One year later, he made his County Championship debut against Middlesex. He soon made his U-19 international debut for England as the captain against India as the side visited the sub-continent in 2017.

He also led the team during the Under-19 World Cup with a 100 to his name against Bangladesh; making him the second English captain behind Alistair Cook to achieve the feat. Brook was picked as the rising star of the tournament with 239 runs to his name.

In July 2018, Brook made his T20 debut in the T20 Blast and soon featured in The Hundred as well for Superchargers. In 2022, Brook impressed in PSL as he scored an unbeaten 102 off 49 balls against Islamabad United, making him the youngest-ever centurion in the tournament.

His international debut came in January 2022, when he featured against West Indies in a T20 match and was later picked for a Test series against visiting New Zealand in May 2022.

His Test debut had to wait till September as England took on South Africa. He was then included in the squad for T20 World Cup, which England ultimately won after defeating Pakistan.

