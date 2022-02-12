IPL Auction 2022 Highlights: Ishan Kishan, Deepak Chahar hit jackpot; Avesh Khan most expensive uncapped player of all time

That's it from us here. Join us tomorrow for Day 2 of the auction. Until then goodbye and take care.
Players bought by GT today:
Mohammed Shami (Rs 6.25 crore)
Lockie Ferguson (Rs 10 crore)
Jason Roy (Rs 2 crore)
Abhinav Sadarangani (Rs 2.6 crore)
Rahul Tewatia ( Rs 9 crore)
Noor Ahmed (Rs 30 lakh)
R Sai Kishore (Rs 3 crore)
Players bought by RR today:
R Ashwin ( Rs 5 crore)
Trent Boult ( Rs 8 crore)
Shimron Hetmyer (Rs 8.5 crore)
Devdutt Padikkal (Rs 7.75 crore)
Prasidh Krishna (Rs 10 crore)
Yuzvendra Chahal (Rs 6.5 crore)
Riyan Parag (Rs 3.80 crore)
KC Cariappa (Rs 30 lakh)
Players bought by PBKS today:
Shikhar Dhawan (Rs 8.25 crore)
Kagiso Rabada (Rs 9.25 crore)
Jonny Bairstow (Rs 6.75 crore)
Rahul Chahar (Rs 5.25 crore)
Shahrukh Khan (Rs 9 crore)
Harpreet Brar (Rs 3.8 crore)
Prabhsimran Singh ( Rs 60 lakh)
Jitesh Sharma (Rs 20 lakh)
Ishan Porel (Rs 25 lakh)
Players bought by DC today:
David Warner (Rs 6.25 crore)
Mitchell Marsh (Rs 6.50 crore)
Shardul Thakur (Rs 10.75 crore)
Mustafizur Rahman (Rs 2 crore)
Kuldeep Yadav (Rs 2 crore)
Ashwin Hebbar (Rs 20 lakh)
Sarfaraz Khan (Rs 20 lakh)
Kamlesh Nagarkoti (Rs 1.10 crore)
KS Bharat (Rs 2 crore)
Players bought by LSG today:
Quinton de Kock (Rs 6.75 crore)
Manish Pandey (Rs 4.6 crore)
Jason Holder (Rs 8.75 crore)
Deepak Hooda ( Rs 5.75 crore)
Krunal Pandya ( Rs 8.25 crore)
Mark Wood ( Rs 7.5 crore)
Avesh Khan (Rs 10 crore)
Ankit Rajpoot (Rs 50 lakh)
Players bought by SRH today:
Washington Sundar (Rs 8.75 crore)
Nicholas Pooran ( Rs 10.75 crore)
T Natarajan (Rs 4 crore)
Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Rs 4.40 crore)
Priyam Garg (Rs 20 lakh)
Rahul Tripathi (Rs 8.5 crore)
Abhishek Sharma (Rs 6.5 crore)
Kartik Tyagi (Rs 4 crore)
Shreyas Gopal (Rs 75 lakhs)
J Suchith (Rs 20 lakh)
Players bought by KKR today:
Shreyas Iyer (Rs 12.25 cre)
Pat Cummins (Rs 7.25 crore)
Nitish Rana (Rs 8 crore)
Shivam Mavi (Rs 7.25 crore)
Sheldon Jackson (Rs 60 lakh)
Robin Uthappa ( Rs 2 crore)
Dwayne Bravo (Rs 4.4 crore)
Ambati Rayudu (Rs 6.75 crore)
Deepak Chahar (Rs 14 crore)
KM Asif (Rs 20 lakh)
Tushar Deshpande (Rs 20 lakh)
Faf du Plessis (Rs 7 crore)
Harshal Patel ( Rs 10.75 crore)
Wanindu Hasaranga (Rs 10.75 crore)
Dinesh Karthik (Rs 5.5 crore)
Josh Hazlewood (Rs 7.75 crore)
Shahbaz Ahamad ( Rs 2.4 crore)
Anuj Rawat (Rs 3.4 crore)
Akash Deep ( Rs 20 lakh)
SOLD - Avesh Khan to Lucknow Super Giants for 10 crore
CSK, Lucknow and MI are locked in a bidding war. CSK opt out and then DC jump in. SRH enter the race as well. But Lucknow seal the deal at 10 crore.
It were the performances in the 2021 IPL that sort of sprung Avesh Khan into the limelight. He was a part of the Delhi Capitals setup for four years but they had a strong pace battery which meant that the chances were far and few. But last season he got the chance right from the start and he straightaway impressed and ended up playing all the matches.
He took wickets, was economical and breathed a lot of energy into his side with his performances. He finished as the second highest wicket-taker in the league and highest for DC with 24 wickets from 16 matches at 18.75 and an economy rate of 7.37.
After his first half performance, he was named as one of the three standby quicks for the Test team for the England tour and then he received his maiden India call-up for the T20I series at home against New Zealand. He however, didn't get a chance to make his debut. Recently, he was included in both the ODI and T20I squads for the West Indies series but the wait for the India cap has lengthened. He can bowl at decent pace, swing, seam and bowl with accuracy
SOLD - Rahul Tewatia to Gujarat Titans for 9 Crore
CSK and RCB go for it at the start. And they continue till 2 crore. But Gujarat jump in after that and start another fascinating battle with CSK. Gujarat though clinch the deal at 9 crore.
Tewatia has played in the league for seven seasons now. For the first five years, he wasn't a consistent name in the starting elevens. However, he truly burst on the scene in the 2020 edition with THAT freak innings against Kings XI Punjab (Now Punjab Kings). With 51 needed off 18, Tewatia went berserk hitting five sixes off West Indies pacer Sheldon Cotterell as Rajasthan Royals chased down 224, the highest total in the history of IPL. He had a good season with the bat and ball, finishing with batting average of 42.50 and picking up 10 wickets from 14 matches at 32.60 with an impressive economy rate of 7.08.
He however, couldn't replicate the same in 2021 as he managed just 155 runs from 11 innings at 15.50, and picked up eight wickets from 13 innings at 42.50, going for 9.18 runs an over.
It could be a case of one off off season and he would be looking to bounce back hard. He has enough experience on the big stage. He's played all the matches in the last two seasons and has a decent experience on the domestic circuit playing for Haryana. He can hit them big and can choke the scoring in the middle overs with his fast leggies.
SOLD - Shivam Mavi to KKR for 7.25 Crore
This was expected. Mavi had impressed in the last couple of years in the IPL. KKR and PBKS are locked in a bidding war at first. Gujarat Titans then enter the race. PBKS back out after a point. KKR continue the battle with Gujarat Titans. Then we have a late entry from Lucknow and they battle it out with KKR. But KKR don't give up and get their man at 7.25 crore. Mavi is back at KKR. His base price was 40 lakh.
India's pace bowling stocks have risen in the last few years. And not just the first team, there's a lot of talent waiting in the wings. One of them is Shivam Mavi.
Mavi was one of the pacers who sprung into limelight via the U-19 World Cup where he was a crucial part of the title winning campaign in 2018. He picked up 9 wickets from 6 matches at 18.88 and economy rate at 4.12. Following that performance, he was then picked up by KKR for 3 crores in the auction. The first season wasn't as fruitful in terms of performance as he averaged 54 and conceded at 9.64, picking up five wickets from 9 matches. Injury kept him out of the 2019 season. But he came back strong in the 2020 edition, picking up 9 wickets from 8 matches at 23.55 and economy rate of 8.15. He improved in the 2021 season, picking 11 wickets from 9 matches at 21.18, conceding at 7.24 an over. He can ramp up good speeds, extract bounce and hit the deck hard and could be a good option with the new ball and in the middle overs as well.
He continued the good performance in the 2021-22 Syed Mushtaq Ali, finishing as Uttar Pradesh's highest wicket-taker with six wickets from four matches at 16.66, possessing an economy rate of 6.66. He carried forward the momentum in the Vijay Hazare Trophy where he was the joint third-highest wicket-taker in the campaign with 15 wickets from seven matches at 17.20 and economy rate of 4.38.
SOLD - Shahrukh Khan to PBKS for 9 Crore
CSK and KKR start off the bidding battle. PBKS join the race later. They take it forward with CSK. There is another bidding war and PBKS win it at 9 crore. PBKS get their man back.
A batter who can clear the ropes easily. Shahrukh is rated highly in the domestic arena and impressed in his first season in the IPL. In the last few years, Shahrukh Khan is one name that has made a lot of people stand up and take notice of him in the domestic arena. A powerful hitter of the ball who can hit it big, Shahrukh has been playing that finisher's role to aplomb. It's a role that teams yearn for and is crucial in white-ball cricket.
He's aced the pressure situations and one such instance was on display in the 2021 Syed Mushtaq Ali final where he hammered a 15-ball 33 to help Tamil Nadu clinch the title. And he did it in style thumping a six with five needed off the last ball. Punjab Kings had shelled out a whopping Rs 5.25 crore for the hard-hitting batsman in IPL 2021 auction. And he showed glimpses of his big-hitting prowess, striking at 134.21 per 100 balls. In the 2021 Vijay Hazare Trophy, Shahrukh scored 253 runs at 42.16 and a staggering strike rate of 186.02. He was added as a reserve player for the T20I series against West Indies and then added to the main squad for the first ODI against the Windies but didn't make it to the eleven.
SOLD - Abhishek Sharma to SRH for 6.5 crore
SRH and PBKS start off the bidding and go on and on. None of the other teams jump in and SRH seal the deal at 6.5 crore.
A hard hitter who can bat in middle and lower middle order and someone who can bowl accurate left-arm spin. Abhishek Sharma is another player who could be of great utility for teams. He gets a decent paycheque of 6.5 crore. He is back to SRH.
SOLD - Rahul Tripathi to SRH for 8.5 crore.
A versatile batter who can bat in different positions. He provided the impetus in the middle overs to KKR in the last season. He could be a vital cog in the batting line-up of the teams. And as expected the bidding starts off fast and it continues at a frenetic pace with KKR and CSK in a bidding battle. SRH enter the arena at 6.25 crore and take it forward with CSK. SRH finally clinch the deal at 8.25 crore. His base price was 40 lakh.
SOLD - Dewald Brevis to Mumbai Indians for 3 crore
'Baby AB' who is touted as the next AB de Villiers was expected to attract bids after his heroics in the recently concluded U-19 World Cup. PBKS and CSK are locked in a bidding war. Mumbai Indians then jump in at 1.60 crore. They take the battle ahead with CSK and it's MI who seal the deal at 3 crore.
SOLD - Yuzvendra Chahal to RR for 6.50 Crore
Mumbai Indians shows first interest. DC join in. The two teams are locked in a bidding war before RR jump in with a late 6 crore bid and clinch the deal at 6.50 crore.
Chahal had gone off the radar as his performances had dropped post 2019 WC but he's found his mojo back and been among the wickets as well. He's back in the Indian side and could be a real utility in IPL 2022.
SOLD - Shardul Thakur to DC for 10.75 Crore
As expected we have a bidding war for Shardul. PBKS and Gujarat Titans start it off and then DC also join in. CSK too join in late for the pacer who used to play for them. But DC and PBKS take it forward and are locked in another battle before DC clinch the deal at 10.75 crore. A partnership breaker, Shardul can turn matches on his own. He can be a handy lower order batter and has been riding a crest of wave of late. He's been a regular in the Indian senior side and would be looking to take that confidence forward in IPL 2022.
SOLD - Josh Hazlewood to RCB for 7.75 Crore
A pacer in the Glenn McGrath mould. Hazlewood provides great accuracy and control and wickets as well. He was expected to go big and Lucknow, DC, RCB and MI were all interested in buying the pacer. in the end, RCB sealed the deal at 7.75 crore.
SOLD - Lockie Ferguson to Gujarat Titans for 10 Crore
DC and Gujarat Titans start off the battle. And it continues till 6.50 crore before RCB jump in but it's Gujarat Titans who keep going and clinch the deal at 10 crore. Another pacer who could ramp up good pace and can also mix them with slower ones to outfox the batters. He is a wicket-taker who can bowl frugal spells as well. Could provide a great option in the middle overs.
SOLD - Prasidh Krishna to RR for 10 Crore
WOW! RR break the bank for Prasidh Krishna! The bidding started off a bit late but it got intense with RR and Lucknow Super Giants battling for the pacer who impressed against West Indies in the ODIs. He can ramp up good pace and move it in the air and off the surface. He is touted as future of Indian cricket and it isn't a surprise that franchises were interested in getting his services. A 5.50 crore, Gujarat Titans also jumped into the bidding battle but RR and Lucknow again too the bidding forward. But RR kept pursuing and sealed the deal at 10 crore.
SOLD - Deepak Chahar to CSK for 14 Crore
Deepak Chahar has hit a jackpot! As expected. There is intense bidding for Deepak Chahar. A handy lower order bat and a brilliant powerplay bowler. He has over the years aced the powerplay overs for CSK with his swing and seam. DC and SRH start off the bidding war, CSK then jump in late but DC continue their pursuit battling with CSK but in another twist, RR join the party with a 13.25 crore bid. However, in the end, CSK get their man at 14 crore.
SOLD - Nicholas Pooran to SRH for 10.75 Crore
SRH start off the bidding and lock in a battle with CSK till 5.25 crore. But then KKR jump in and lock horns with SRH for the West Indies wicket-keeper batter. The bidding war continued before SRH sealed the deal at 10.75 crore.
A highly rated talent who hasn't quite lived up to the expectations. He averaged just 7.72 in IPL last season and it's a surprise that the franchises were ready to break the bank for him. Pooran will be looking for some consistency going forward and justify his price tag.
SOLD - Jonny Bairstow to PBKS for 6.75 Crore
DC and PBKS lock in a battle for Bairstow but SRH then jump in at 4 crore and take it forward with PBKS. But at 6.75 crore with the bid with PBKS, SRH back out. Jonny Bairstow goes to PBKS.
SOLD - Ishan Kishan to MI for 15.25 Crore
WOW! 15.25 CRORE FOR ISHAN KISHAN!
Ishan Kishan, as expected, sparks a bidding war first up. MI start off the bidding and then PBKS jump in and they take the bidding to 7.75 crore before Gujarat Titans jump in late and spark bidding war with Mumbai Indians. In another twist, SRH jump in late and they battle it out with MI. But MI who never looked like relenting clinched the deal at 15.25 crore. It was expected that MI will try to get him back and they did!
SOLD - Ambati Rayudu to CSK for 6.75 Crore
A frenetic start to bidding as CSK and DC go head to head to acquire the services of Rayudu. CSK and DC take it to 4 crore before SRH enters the bidding war. They go head to head with CSK who take it to 6.75 crore and it's at that point that SRH back out. Rayudu is back at CSK!
SOLD - Krunal Pandya to Lucknow Super Giants for 8.25 Crore
It's a brisk start for Krunal and in no time the bidding reaches 5 crores. PBKS and CSK are involved in intense bidding but suddenly Lucknow jump in with a bid of 5.75 crore. But SRH pursue it further battling it out with Lucknow but we have another late comer as Gujarat Titans also jump in. Lucknow though clinch the deal at 8.25 crore.
SOLD - Washington Sundar to SRH for 8.75 Crore
Gujarat Titans opened the bidding for the India all-rounder. Punjab Kings then joined in and DC entered the bidding too. And there was a bidding war between Gujarat and Delhi. They took it to 7.50 crore before SRH too jumped in. Lucknow Super Giants entered at 8 crore. SRH though clinched the deal at 8.75 crore.
SOLD - Wanindu Hasaranga to RCB for 10.75 Crore
It was expected that Hasaranga will be in demand with they way he's been performing in the international arena in last 12 months or so. PBKS and SRH start off intense bidding for Hasaranga and it goes on and on till 4.20 crore before RCB jumps in to make it 4.4 crore. PBKS and RCB then battle it out to take it above 10 crore. The proceedings were then paused with a health scare to auctioneer Hugh Edmeads. It had paused with RCB bidding at 10.75 crore but when it resumed, PBKS didn't go further and RCB sealed the deal at 10.75 crore.
The auction will resume at 3.30 pm as auctioneer Hugh Edmeades recovers from the health scare that he just suffered in the middle of the Wanindu Hasaranga bid.
SOLD - Harshal Patel to RCB for 10.75 Crore
This wasnt' surprising though. We have a intense bidding session for Harshal. He's a utility all-rounder and a brilliant death overs bowler. RCB and CSK lock horns at first and then SRH jump in. And there is another fierce round of bidding between SRH and RCB before RCB bring back Harshal for 10.75 crore.
SOLD - Jason Holder to Lucknow Super Giants for 8.75 Crore
The bidding starts off at blistering pace as MI and CSK lock horns for Holder. RR then join the battle at 5.25 crore. Lucknow too join the arena. And nother intense bidding follows before Lucknow clinch the battle at 8.75 crore
SOLD - Devdutt Padikkal to Rajasthan Royals for 7.75 Crore
As expected, there is some intense bidding for Padikkal. He's impressed in the IPL and domestic arena as well. RCB, MI, RR, CSK all get into the battle to get the batter. MI and RR are locked in a fierce battle at the fag end but MI stop at 7.50 and RR win the bid at 7.75 crore.
SOLD - Shimron Hetmyer to Rajasthan Royals for 8.5 Crore
Rajasthan Royals open the bidding at 1.5 crore for the West Indies batter. Delhi Capitals enter the fray and the bidding battle goes on and on and on before Delhi back out and RR clinch it for 8.5 crore.
SOLD - David Warner to Delhi Capitals for 6.25 Crore
Delhi Capitals start off the bid for the Australian batter. Chennai Super Kings enter the bidding and the bidding pace picks up. MI join the battle. However, Delhi Capitals clinch the deal at 6.25 crore. As soon as the hammer goes down, the DC camp celebrate with excitement.
SOLD - Quinton de Kock to Lucknow Super Giants for 6.75 Crore
Surprisingly, the bidding started off late for de Kock with Lucknow starting it off. The bidding then picked up the pace as CSK and and Lucknow go head to head but then Mumbai Indians enter the race and KKR as well. Finally, Lucknow clinch the bid at 6.75 crore
SOLD - Shreyas Iyer to KKR for 12.25 Crore
As soon as Shreyas' name was called out the bidding had started and it went at a frenetic pace. RCB, DC, KKR, Gujarat Titans, Lucknow Super Giant all were interested but it was KKR who won the bid at 12.25 crore
SOLD - Trent Boult to Rajasthan Royals for 8 Crore
Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals start off the battle to get the Kiwi pacer. Mumbai Indians then enter the arena. But it's Rajasthan Royals who clinch the deal at 8 crore
SOLD - Kagiso Rabada to Punjab Kings for 9.25 Crore
Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans engage in a bidding war for the South Africa pacer. It goes on and on but then Punjab Kings enter the battle at 8 crore. Punjab and Gujarat then take it forward before Punjab Kings win the bid at 9.25 crore.
SOLD - Pat Cummuns to KKR for 7.25 Crore
KKR opens the bid for Cummins. Gujarat Titans then get involved. And they are locked in a bidding war. Lucknow Super Giants then get involved. But KKR clinch the bid at 7.25 crore.
SOLD - Shikhar Dhawan to Punjab Kings for 8.25 crore
We have a bidding war already. Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals start off the battle for Dhawan. Punjab Kings then join in. Delhi and Punjab then go head to head and it's Punjab Kings who win the bid at 8.25 crore.
Preview: The 2022 IPL mega auction is here and it promises to be bigger and bolder than any previous auction. 2018 is when the last time a mega auction was held but only eight teams participated back then. This time, 10 teams will be part of the mega auction which will see a total of 590 players go under the hammer on 12 and 13 February in Bengaluru.
It will be the fourth mega auction in the history of IPL. The previous three were held in 2011, 2014 and 2018 respectively. Ahead of a mega auction, teams have to release most of their players. This time the eight franchises from last season were only allowed to retain four players each.
The two new teams from Lucknow and Ahmedabad were then allowed to make three draft picks. An IPL team is allowed to have a maximum of 25 and a minimum of 18 players in its squad. All the teams will have to pick their remaining squad players in the 2022 mega auction, which should make for a thrilling two-day event.
A total of 1,214 players had originally signed up for the auction but the list was trimmed down to 590. 228 players in the auction pool are capped, 355 are uncapped while seven come from associate nations. In total, India is being represented by 370 players at the auction.
The 590 players have been divided into eight base price bands which are: Rs 2 crore, Rs 1.5 crore, Rs 1 crore, Rs 75 lakh, Rs 50 lakh, Rs 40 lakh, Rs 30 lakh and Rs 20 lakh.
A total of 48 players are part of the highest base price of Rs 2 crore, including Indian stars like Shikhar Dhawan, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur, and overseas players such as David Warner, Ben Stokes, Imran Tahir, Kagiso Rabada and Shakib Al Hasan, etc. A total of 20 players are placed in the Rs 1.5 crore bracket and 33 are part of the Rs 1 crore bracket.
Among the players who are expected to break auction records are Shreyas Iyer who is a solid middle-order batter and is also seen as potential captaincy material. Ishan Kishan with his wicket-keeping and flamboyant batting skills could also fetch a lot of money in the auction. Shardul Thakur is another Indian name who could land a big deal considering he is now a proven all-rounder in the international arena.
Among the overseas players, David Warner, Quinto de Kock and Kagiso Rabada are the usual suspects. West Indies player Jason Holder is also expected to spark a bidding war at the auction.
Earlier, Ahmedabad had revealed their three picks before the mega auction. Hardik Pandya (Rs 15 crore), Rashid Khan (Rs 15 crore), and Shubman Gill (Rs 8 crore) were the three draft picks of the franchise.
MI waited for the second session to engage in a bidding war with Sunrisers Hyderabad, eventually shelling out Rs 15.25 crore ($2 million plus) to retain Kishan's services
IPL Auction 2022 Date: Live Streaming, Live Telecast of IPL Auction 2022 Timing in India, when and where to watch live coverage online.