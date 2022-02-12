IPL Auction 2022 Highlights: Ishan Kishan, Deepak Chahar hit jackpot; Avesh Khan most expensive uncapped player of all time

SOLD - Avesh Khan to Lucknow Super Giants for 10 crore

CSK, Lucknow and MI are locked in a bidding war. CSK opt out and then DC jump in. SRH enter the race as well. But Lucknow seal the deal at 10 crore.

It were the performances in the 2021 IPL that sort of sprung Avesh Khan into the limelight. He was a part of the Delhi Capitals setup for four years but they had a strong pace battery which meant that the chances were far and few. But last season he got the chance right from the start and he straightaway impressed and ended up playing all the matches.

He took wickets, was economical and breathed a lot of energy into his side with his performances. He finished as the second highest wicket-taker in the league and highest for DC with 24 wickets from 16 matches at 18.75 and an economy rate of 7.37.

After his first half performance, he was named as one of the three standby quicks for the Test team for the England tour and then he received his maiden India call-up for the T20I series at home against New Zealand. He however, didn't get a chance to make his debut. Recently, he was included in both the ODI and T20I squads for the West Indies series but the wait for the India cap has lengthened. He can bowl at decent pace, swing, seam and bowl with accuracy