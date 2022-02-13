Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
IPL Auction 2022 Live Updates: Ajinkya Rahane, Eoin Morgan, Ishant Sharma to go under the hammer on Day 2

09:47 (IST)

Punjab Kings still have Rs 28.65 crore in their purse, the most among all teams, to spend on Day 2 of the 2022 IPL auction. Lucknow Super Giants only have Rs 6.90 crore left with them. 

Click here to check the purse remaining for each team and all the players they bought

09:32 (IST)

A total of 74 players were bought on Day 1 of the auction while 97 players went under the hammer. The 10 teams together spent Rs 388.10 crore. 

Click here to check the full list of sold and unsold players

09:16 (IST)

Accelerated auction on Day 2

A total of 97 players went up for auction on Day 1 with 74 of them finding buyers. Players from 98 to 161 will go under the hammer on Day 2 after which only those players from 162 to 600 will be part of the accelerated auction — which means only those who have been picked by the 10 IPL sides in their preference lists would come up for auction. 

09:02 (IST)

Big players in fray

Day 2 of the auction will have some of the biggest names going under the hammer including Ajinkya Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara, S Sreesanth, Jaydev Unadkat, Ishant Sharma, Kedar Jadhav, Navdeep Saini, etc. The list of overseas players includes Eoin Morgan, Jimmy Neesham, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Aiden Markram. Odean Smith, Rassie Van Der Dussen, Dawid Malan, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Alex Hales, Chris Jordan, Even Lewis, Aaron Finch, Paul Stirling, Lungi Ngidi, Marco Jansen, etc.

08:55 (IST)

Purse left with all 10 franchises after Day 1 of the auction:
PBKS – INR 28.65 Crore
MI – INR 27.85 Crore
CSK – INR 20.45 Crore
SRH – INR 20.15 Crore
GT – INR 18.85 Crore
DC – INR 16.50 Crore
KKR – INR 12.65 Crore
RR – INR 12.15 Crore
RCB – INR 9.25 Crore
LSG – INR 6.90 Crore

08:52 (IST)

Day 1 recap: The 10 IPL sides together spent Rs 388.10 crore on 74 players, including 20 overseas cricketers, on Day 1 of the 2022 IPL mega auction. Ishan Kishan who was snapped up by Mumbai Indians for Rs 15.25 crore was the most expensive buy of the day. Deepak Chahar came second with Chennai Super Kings offering him a Rs 14 crore deal. Kolkata Knight Riders paid Rs 12.25 crore for the services of Shreyas Iyer. 

08:48 (IST)

Welcome to our LIVE coverage of Day 2 action from the 2022 IPL mega auction. After spending a total of Rs 388.10 crore on 74 players on Day 1 of the 2022 IPL mega auction, the 10 IPL sides will be back today to splurge more to complete their squads ahead of the upcoming IPL 2022.

IPL Auction 2022 Live Updates: After spending a total of Rs 388.10 crore on 74 players on Day 1 of the 2022 IPL mega auction, the 1o IPL sides will be back today to splurge more to complete their squads ahead of the upcoming IPL 2022.

Preview: A mind-boggling Rs 388.10 crore was spent on Day 1 of the 2022 IPL mega auction on 74 players including 20 overseas cricketers. Mumbai Indians for the first time in history broke the bank and went for a bid of over Rs 10 crore as they bought Ishan Kishan for Rs 15.25 crore — the most expensive buy of the day.

A total of 10 players were bought for over Rs 10 crore, which has been the highest in a single edition of the auction. Lucknow Super Giants have been the biggest spenders so far as they have splashed out Rs 83.10 crore so far on 11 players. Punjab Kings so far have only spent Rs 61.35 crore out of their total purse on 11 players.

The second biggest purchase of the day was Deepak Chahar who went back to Chennai Super Kings for Rs 14 crore. Shreyas Iyer was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 12.25 crore.

Shardul Thakur (Rs 10.75 crore - Delhi Capitals), Wanindu Hasaranga (Rs 10.75 crore - Royal Challengers Bangalore), Harshal Patel (Rs 10.75 crore - Royal Challengers Bangalore), Nicholas Pooran (Rs 10.75 crore - Sunrisers Hyderabad), Lockie Ferguson (Rs 10 crore - Gujarat Titans), Prasidh Krishna (Rs 10 crore - Rajasthan Royals) and Avesh Khan (Rs 10 crore - Lucknow Super Giants) were the other players to break the 10-crore mark.

The bargain deals of the day were IPL legend David Warner going for Rs 6.25 crore to Delhi Capitals and Quinton de Kock joining Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 6.75 crore.

Indian domestic players also made good money, Riyan Parag's went for Rs 3.80 crore to Rajasthan Royals, while Abhinav Manohar's got a Rs 2.60 crore deal from Gujarat Titans after doing well in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

South Africa's U-19 World Cup star Dewald Brevis who is also called the 'Baby AB' was brought by Mumbai Indians for Rs 3 crore.

After snapping up some of the biggest names on Day 1, franchises will look to complete their squads by making required purchases on Day 2 of the 2022 IPL mega auction. Some exciting names including Liam Livingstone, Tymal Mills and Lungi Ngidi are yet to go under the hammer and that should make for another blockbuster auction day.

Click here to follow the comprehensive IPL auction 2022 coverage

Updated Date: February 13, 2022 08:59:06 IST

