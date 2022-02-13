IPL Auction 2022 Live Updates: Ajinkya Rahane, Eoin Morgan, Ishant Sharma to go under the hammer on Day 2

IPL Auction 2022 Live Updates: After spending a total of Rs 388.10 crore on 74 players on Day 1 of the 2022 IPL mega auction, the 1o IPL sides will be back today to splurge more to complete their squads ahead of the upcoming IPL 2022.

Preview: A mind-boggling Rs 388.10 crore was spent on Day 1 of the 2022 IPL mega auction on 74 players including 20 overseas cricketers. Mumbai Indians for the first time in history broke the bank and went for a bid of over Rs 10 crore as they bought Ishan Kishan for Rs 15.25 crore — the most expensive buy of the day.

A total of 10 players were bought for over Rs 10 crore, which has been the highest in a single edition of the auction. Lucknow Super Giants have been the biggest spenders so far as they have splashed out Rs 83.10 crore so far on 11 players. Punjab Kings so far have only spent Rs 61.35 crore out of their total purse on 11 players.

The second biggest purchase of the day was Deepak Chahar who went back to Chennai Super Kings for Rs 14 crore. Shreyas Iyer was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 12.25 crore.

Shardul Thakur (Rs 10.75 crore - Delhi Capitals), Wanindu Hasaranga (Rs 10.75 crore - Royal Challengers Bangalore), Harshal Patel (Rs 10.75 crore - Royal Challengers Bangalore), Nicholas Pooran (Rs 10.75 crore - Sunrisers Hyderabad), Lockie Ferguson (Rs 10 crore - Gujarat Titans), Prasidh Krishna (Rs 10 crore - Rajasthan Royals) and Avesh Khan (Rs 10 crore - Lucknow Super Giants) were the other players to break the 10-crore mark.

The bargain deals of the day were IPL legend David Warner going for Rs 6.25 crore to Delhi Capitals and Quinton de Kock joining Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 6.75 crore.

Indian domestic players also made good money, Riyan Parag's went for Rs 3.80 crore to Rajasthan Royals, while Abhinav Manohar's got a Rs 2.60 crore deal from Gujarat Titans after doing well in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

South Africa's U-19 World Cup star Dewald Brevis who is also called the 'Baby AB' was brought by Mumbai Indians for Rs 3 crore.

After snapping up some of the biggest names on Day 1, franchises will look to complete their squads by making required purchases on Day 2 of the 2022 IPL mega auction. Some exciting names including Liam Livingstone, Tymal Mills and Lungi Ngidi are yet to go under the hammer and that should make for another blockbuster auction day.

