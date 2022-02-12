IPL Auction 2022: From Faf du Plessis to Josh Hazlewood, full list of players bought by RCB

The much-awaited Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 auction commenced in Bengaluru on Saturday, with a total of 590 players going under the hammer. Among the registered players, 228 of them are capped, 355 are uncapped and seven players belonging to associate nations.

This time, the IPL gets bigger with the introduction of two new teams in Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans. Lucknow will be led by KL Rahul while Hardik Pandya has been announced as Gujarat skipper.

One of the existing eight teams, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), have produced some world-class teams in the past but an IPL trophy still eludes them.

Virat Kohli relinquished his captaincy duties at the end of IPL 2021 but was retained by his franchise along with Glenn Maxwell and Mohammad Siraj.

Let's take a look at the players RCB have signed so far, as they begin preparations in their bid for a maiden title:

Faf du Plessis (Rs 7 crore)

Harshal Patel ( Rs 10.75 crore)

Wanindu Hasaranga (Rs 10.75 crore)

Dinesh Karthik (Rs 5.5 crore)

Josh Hazlewood (Rs 7.75 crore)

Shahbaz Ahamad ( Rs 2.4 crore)

Anuj Rawat (Rs 3.4 crore)

Akash Deep ( Rs 20 lakh)