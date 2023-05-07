It seems Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) pacer Naveen-ul-Haq is in no mood to let bygones be bygones. A heated exchange between him and Royal Challengers Bangalore’s (RCB) Virat Kohli during their clash on 1 May had snowballed into an ugly showdown between the former Bangalore skipper and LSG mentor Gautam Gambhir.

After an exchange of words between Kohli and Haq during the contest, LSG’s Amit Mishra and umpires chipped in to cool things down. However, the tension did not end there. After the match, when players from both sides were doing the customary post-match handshake, Kohli and Naveen had further words said.

LSG’s Kyle Mayers tried having a word with Kohli, but he was pulled away by Gambhir, who then had it out with Kohli.

A day later, all three posted cryptic messages on Instagram. Naveen posted: “You get what you deserve that’s how it should be and that’s how it goes”. Meanwhile, Kohli posted, “Everything we hear is an opinion, not a fact. Everything we see is a perspective, not the truth.”

Lucknow Super Giants chimed in with reference to Naveen’s bowling figures and gymming which is a subtitle pop at fitness aficionado Kohli.

“Na dare, na gym kare, Pace mein spin khila de, jab mann kare ( Neither do I get scared nor do I go the gym, but I can make the batter play spin in fast bowling whenever I want),” he wrote.

On Saturday, he indirectly had a subtle dig at Kohli in a picture with Gambhir captioned, “Treat people the way you want to be treated. Talk to people the way you want to be talked to #With🐐😇.”

Gambhir also joined in with a comment; “Be who you are !! ‘Never Change.’”

Following the fracas, Kohli and Gambhir were fined 100 percent of their match fees and Naveen-Ul-Haq was docked 50 percent of his earnings.

