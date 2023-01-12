Australia’s decision to pull out of a proposed ODI series against Afghanistan in the UAE has not gone down well with some sections of the cricketing fraternity, with Afghan seamer Naveen-ul-Haq pulling out of the Big Bash League (BBL) in retaliation.

Not long after Naveen’s pullout, star all-rounder Rashid Khan also expressed his disappointment over Australia’s decision, saying he would be taking a call on participating in future editions of the BBL.

Naveen’s decision came hours after Cricket Australia announced their decision to pull out of the tour in protest against the Taliban regime’s discriminatory policies that prevent women and girls from playing sports in the mountainous south Asian nation.

time to say won’t be participating in big bash after this until they stop these childish decisions that’s how they went about the one off test now ODI when a country is going through so much in place off being supportive you want to take the only reason of happiness from them #CA — Naveen ul haq Murid (@imnaveenulhaq) January 12, 2023

“Time to say won’t be participating in big bash after this until they stop these childish decisions that’s how they went about the one off test now ODI when a country is going through so much in place off being supportive you want to take the only reason of happiness from them,” Naveen wrote on Twitter.

Naveen, who has made seven ODI and 22 T20I appearances for the Afghan Atalans, represents Sydney Sixers in the Big Bash and has made two appearances so far this season, against Perth Scorchers and Hobart Hurricanes respectively.

Khan, one of the top all-rounders in the world in the white-ball formats, is a hot commodity in T20 leagues across the world and made eight appearances for the Adelaide Strikers in the 12th edition of the BBL before flying to South Africa, where he is representing MI Cape Town in the inaugural SA20.

“I am really disappointed to hear that Australia have pulled out of the series to play us in March. I take great pride in representing my country and we have made great progress on the world stage,” Khan, who has made 159 white-ball and five Test appearances for Afghanistan, tweeted on Thursday.

“This decision from CA sets us back in that journey. If playing vs Afghanistan is so uncomfortable for Australia then I wouldn’t want to make anyone uncomfortable with my presence in the BBL. Therefore I will be strongly considering my future in that competition,” added Khan.

The Taliban, which returned to power in Afghanistan in August 2021 after overthrowing the US-backed government led by president Ashraf Ghani, had recently banned women and girls from playing any sport, with many female athletes having to hide behind veils or having to flee in fear of retaliation.

The authoritarian regime, whose promises of being more reformed and in tune with the modern world after returning to power have fallen flat, had earlier banned education for women and girls.

Australia, who were supposed to fly to the UAE after their tour of India, added that they would engage with Afghanistan in improving the condition of women and girls in the country after announcing their decision to withdraw from the tour.

Cricket Australia is committed to supporting growing the game for women and men around the world, including in Afghanistan, and will continue to engage with the Afghanistan Cricket Board in anticipation of improved conditions for women and girls in the country. pic.twitter.com/cgQ2p21X2Q — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) January 12, 2023

“CA is committed to supporting growing the game for women and men around the world, including in Afghanistan, and will continue to engage with the Afghanistan Cricket Board in anticipation of improved conditions for women and girls in the country,” read a statement from Cricket Australia posted on Twitter.

Australia’s exit from the tour will result in the Afghan team being awarded 30 competition points that will be added to their tally in the ongoing ICC ODI Super League tally.

The five-time ODI world champions though, will not be affected by the loss of points as they have already secured automatic qualification for the World Cup that is to be hosted in India later this year.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.