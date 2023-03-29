Steve Smith, who had the opportunity to captain the legendary MS Dhoni while playing for the Rising Pune Supergiant in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017, has said that the whole experience was “very daunting”. Chennai Super Kings were suspended for the 2017 and 2017 seasons on corruption charges and Dhoni played for the Pune team in those two years.

While he captained the franchise in the first season, Smith was made the skipper the next season.

“When I got the call to say that they wanted me to captain, it was a little bit daunting. But that season, MSD was just wonderful. You know, he helped in any way that he could and, he’s a terrific guy,” Smith said on Star Sports.

“It was a great experience being able to captain him, but also very daunting as well.”

The Australia batter will be making his debut as a commentator on Star Sports in IPL 2023.

On what he has learnt from Dhoni, Smith said: “I think just the calmness that MS shows, we saw it throughout his career, just how calm he was. It didn’t look like he was flustered by any emotions or anything like that.

“And that’s certainly something that I’ve taken in not just in that season, but just watching him go about his business in the prior years, just how calm and relaxed he was. And you know, at times I can get quite agitated and things like that.

“So you know, I have to try and keep myself as calm and as sort of levelheaded as I can. And yeah, that’s certainly something that I learned off of MS.”

