IPL 2022: Chennai Super Kings Factbox, kings of consistency and reigning champions

IPL titles: 4

Chennai Super Kings have been the second-most successful franchise in the IPL with four titles, behind Mumbai Indians who lead the table with four. CSK were the first team to win consecutive titles, winning it in 2010 and 2011 before Mumbai Indians emulated the feat in 2019 and 2020. They suffered a roller-coaster in between as they were suspended for two years following the spot-fixing scandal. However, they made their comeback in style by winning the 2018 addition to add a third title to their bag. And then a fourth in 2021.

Chennai's consistency has been staggering. They have made it to the playoffs/semis in every single season they have played in the league, barring the 2020 edition.

Here's how they have fared year on year.

How did they fare in the previous season: Chennai Super Kings had their worst season in 2020 and they finished second from the bottom (7th) in the UAE. Lack of flamboyant and aggressive approach hurt them as they won just six of their 14 games not qualifying for the playoffs for the first time in the history of IPL. However, they bounced back in style in 2021, winning their fourth title. The finished 2nd on the points table with 9 wins from 14 matches and five losses. They beat table toppers Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 1 and then beat KKR in the final to lift the trophy.

Win percentage: Chennai Super Kings have the best win percentage of all teams - 60.56 percent. They have won 117 of their 195 matches, lost 76 with one ending in No Result. They have been involved in one Super Over match which they lost.

Highest run-getter: Suresh Raina

Raina had been one of the pillars of since it's inception. But the chinna thala won't be donning that yellow jersey this time around. CSK didn't retain him and he went unsold in the auctions. He's the highest run-getter for the franchise and fourth-highest overall. For CSK, he's scored 4687 runs from 171 inns at 32.32 and a strike rate of 136.88. Along the way, he has hit 33 fifties and one century. Overall, he's only one of only six battters who has aggregated more than 5000 runs, scoring 5528 runs at 32.51.

Among the current crop, MS Dhoni is the highest run-getter for CSK with 4172 runs from 166 innings at 40.90 and SR of 137.50. He's scored 21 half-centuries for the franchise.

Highest wicket-taker: Dwayne Bravo

Of the 167 wickets Bravo has picked up in the league, 124 are for CSK from 103 innings, at an average of 22.96, a strike rate of 16.5, and an economy rate of 8.33. He's picked up one four-wicket haul for the franchise. Overall, he's the second-highest wicket-taker in the league.

Highest individual score: Murali Vijay 127 vs Rajasthan Royals in Chennai in 2010

Murali Vijay is the only batsman to have scored two centuries for CSK. His first ton came in 2010 against RR, opening the batting at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. He hit 127 off 56 balls including eight fours and 11 sixes to propel CSK to 246/5. RR provided a fight but fell short by 23 runs in the end. Vijay was named the Man of the Match.

Highest team score: 246/5 vs RR in Chennai: That 246/5 against Rajasthan remains their highest score in the league so far. It's the third-highest total overall in the league.

Bonus point: CSK have also defended the lowest score in the league, defending 116 against KXIP in 2009 at Kingsmead Durban. The spinners choked the KXIP batsmen as they restricted Punjab to 92/8.

Favourite opponent: Sunrisers Hyderabad

CSK have had the most success against Sunrisers Hyderabad, with a win percentage of 75 percent. (For teams against whom CSK have played 10 or more matches). They have won 12 of their 16 matches played with just four losses.

Bogey team: Mumbai Indians

CSK have struggled against MI, with a loss percentage of 59.38. They have lost 19 of their 32 matches and won 13. Mumbai is the only side against whom they have lost more than they have won.

When they played in the UAE:

In 2014, CSK started off with a thumping six-wicket loss against KXIP but then bounced back hard to win the next four, winning four of their five matches of the UAE leg. When they returned, they had a tough time finishing seventh and not qualifying for Playoffs for the first time.

Their 2021 was fruitful though as they won six of the nine matches in the UAE leg and ended up winning the trophy for the fourth time.

Lesser known facts:

- CSK have had nine final appearances in the league, most by any team. They went on to win four of those.

- CSK's bowling average of 26.60 in IPL is the second-best among all the teams after Rising Pune Supergiants (26.36).

- They are one of only three teams to have won 100-plus IPL matches. The others are Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders.

- Suresh Raina is the only fielder to have taken 100-plus catches in IPL. He took 109 catches from 205 matches, 98 of them came while playing for CSK from 176 matches.

- Suresh Raina has scored 1498 runs from 55 innings at MA Chidambaram Stadium for CSL in IPL at an average of 29.96 - the most by any CSK batsman at any venue in IPL.

- They have also won the most Fairplay awards - 6.

Purchases, retentions and squad:

Players retained: MS Dhoni (India wk-batter) Rs 12 crore, Ruturaj Gaikwad (India batter) Rs 6 crore, Ravindra Jadeja (India all-rounder) Rs 16 crore, Moeen Ali (England allrounder) Rs 8 crore

Players purchased

Deepak Chahar (India pacer) Rs 14 crore

MS Dhoni* (India wk-batter) Rs 12 crore

Ruturaj Gaikwad* (India batter) Rs 6 crore

Ravindra Jadeja* (India all-rounder) Rs 16 crore

Ambati Rayudu (India batter) Rs 6.75 crore

Robin Uthappa (India batter) Rs 2 crore

Dwayne Bravo (West Indies allrounder) Rs 4.40 crore

Moeen Ali (England allrounder) Rs 8 crore

KM Asif (India pacer) Rs 20 lakh

Tushar Deshpande (India pacer) Rs 8 crore

N Jagadeesan (India batter-wk) Rs 20 lakh

Hari Nishaanth (India batter) Rs 20 lakh

Subhranshu Senapati (India batter) Rs 20 lakh

Mukesh Choudhary (India pacer) Rs 20 lakh

Maheesh Theekshana (SL spinner) Rs 70 lakh

Simarjeet Singh (India pacer) Rs 20 lakh

Rajvardhan Hangargekar (India allrounder) Rs 1.50 crore

Bhagath Varma (India allrounder) Rs 20 lakh

Prashant Solanki (India spinner) Rs 1.20 crore

Chris Jordan (England allrounder) Rs 3.60 crore

Dwaine Pretorius (SA allrounder) Rs 50 lakh

Devon Conway (NZ batter) Rs 1 crore

Adam Milne (NZ pacer) Rs 1.90 crore

Mitchell Santner (NZ allrounder) Rs 1.90 crore

Shivam Dube (India allrounder) Rs 4 crore

Full squad: MS Dhoni, Moeen Ali, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ravindra Jadeja, Ambati Rayudu, Dwayne Bravo, Robin Uthappa, Deepak Chahar, KM Asif, Tushar Deshpande, Shivam Dube, Maheesh Theekshana, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Simarjeet Singh, Devon Conway, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Subhranshu Senapati, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Solanki, C Hari Nishaanth, N Jagadeesan, Chris Jordan, K Bhagath Varma