The upcoming 2023 edition will not just be a new season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) but there are also a lot of rule changes that are set to make the competition even more interesting. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has introduced a host of changes to not only make the IPL more exciting but also reduce errors.

As we get ready for the start of the cash-rich league which starts on 31 March with defending champions Gujarat Titans taking on Chennai Super Kings at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad, we take a look at everything that’s new in IPL 2023.

Impact player rule

As the name suggests, the rule has been brought in by BCCI to help teams make a change to their playing XI during the match which could help them “add a new tactical, strategic dimension” to the game.

With the help of this rule, teams can change one of their players in between a game with one of their five substitutes. The change doesn’t have to be a like-for-like replacement, so a batter can replace a bowler. However, only 11 players can bat for a team, so if a team replaces a batter with another batter then one of its bowlers will not come out to bat. Also, the replaced player will take no further part in the match. Not even as a substitute fielder.

The impact player can only be an Indian unless the team started with only three foreign players and not the full quota of four.

A team can bring in an Impact player at the start of an innings or at the end of an over or at the fall of a wicket or when a batter retires. In case the bowling side makes the change during an over, the impact player won’t be allowed to complete the over.

Umpire signal: The umpire will signal the introduction of an impact player by clenching his/her fists, and crossing his/her hands above the head.

Playing XI after toss

Currently, captains are required to submit their teams before the toss, but in IPL 2023, a captain will nominate 11 players plus a maximum of 5 substitute fielders in writing to the IPL match referee after the toss. This will help teams to make better team selections depending on the result of the toss.

IPL 2023 is set to become the second T20 franchise league after SA20 to have this rule.

Wides and no-ball reviews

Just like in the Women’s Premier League (WPL), teams in IPL 2023 can also review decisions regarding wides and no-balls.

Other changes

Similar to the T20 World Cup in 2022, an over-rate penalty of only allowing four fielders, instead of five, outside the 30-yard circle will be enforced for every over not completed in the allocated time.

Unfair movement by a wicketkeeper or a fielder will result in a dead ball and five penalty runs.

Home-and-away format

This is not a change to the playing conditions but with the COVID-19 pandemic receding, the BCCI has decided to revert back to the usual home-and-away format for IPL 2023. The last three seasons of IPL had been restricted to a select few venues due to the pandemic.

