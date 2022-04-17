Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • IPL 2022: Skipper KL Rahul fined Rs 12 lakh for LSG's slow over rate against Mumbai Indians

Cricket

IPL 2022: Skipper KL Rahul fined Rs 12 lakh for LSG's slow over rate against Mumbai Indians

  • Asian News International
  • April 17th, 2022
  • 12:35:52 IST

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper KL Rahul was fined Rs 12 lakh after his team maintained a slow over rate in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 match against Mumbai Indians on Saturday.

Rahul smashed a blistering century in his 100th IPL game as LSG beat MI by 18 runs.

Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul. Image: Sportzpics for IPL

"The Lucknow Super Giants have been fined after they maintained a slow over rate during their TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 Match 26 against Mumbai Indians at the Brabourne Stadium - CCI, Mumbai on Saturday," the IPL said in a statement.

"As it was the team's first offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over rate offences, captain KL Rahul was fined Rs 12 lakhs," it added.

This was MI's sixth successive defeat in the ongoing edition of the league, while debutants LSG registered their fourth win to go second behind Gujarat Titans.

Updated Date: April 17, 2022 12:35:52 IST

Tags:

