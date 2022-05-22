IPL 2022 Playoff schedule: Date, time and venues for Qualifier 1, Qualifier 2 and Eliminator

Delhi Capitals had their fate in their hands going into the must-win game against Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium on Saturday. The equation was clear: beat MI and they go through to the IPL playoffs. Lose and Royal Challengers Bangalore go through.

But as things transpired, DC let chances go with a drop catch and a DRS not taken being chief among them. MI chased down the 160 run target with five wickets and five balls to spare.

That meant DC were out of reckoning for the IPL playoffs with RCB going through and joining Gujarat Titans, Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants. RCB players had every reason to celebrate this gift as they watched the game from afar.

With only Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings to go, an inconsequential contest for both teams, the points table at the top will remain unchanged. GT will finish first with 20 points, RR second, LSG third — both on 18 points but Rajasthan have better net run rate — and RCB fourth with 16 points.

The top-two teams have the luxury of getting two shots at making the final. Meanwhile LSG and RCB, third and fourth respectively, will have to win two in a row to make the title clash.

The league phase of the IPL was played in Maharashtra in its entirety. But it moves out for the knockout matches.

IPL 2022 Playoff fixtures:

Qualifier 1: Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals on 24 May at Eden Gardens, Kolkata from 7.30 PM

Eliminator: Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore on 25 May at Eden Gardens, Kolkata from 7.30 PM

Qualifier 2: Loser of GT/RR vs winner of LSG/RR on 27 May at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad from 7.30 PM

Final: Winner of GT/RR vs winner of Qualifier 2 on 29 May at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad from 8 PM

