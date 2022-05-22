MI vs DC, IPL 2022: Where Delhi lost the match and playoff chance against Mumbai

If someone wouldn’t have watched the IPL 2022 fixture between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals that was held at Wankhede Stadium on Thursday evening and only took a look at the scoresheet of the match, it would be presumed that the Mumbai batting unit and Jasprit Bumrah anchored the side to a comfortable win.

Well, that was surely the case but what would hurt the Capitals more would be the on-field glitches.

The Rishabh Pant-led side had a pretty basic task to complete in this clash. They just needed to win it to march ahead in the playoffs. A win for DC meant that they had the same points as RCB but would make the playoffs on the basis of a better NRR.

But it certainly wasn’t their day, it seemed.

The collapse

Mumbai Indians’ skipper Rohit Sharma had invited Delhi Capitals to bat first and he had certainly hit the bull’s eye. MI’s bowling unit especially pacer Jasprit Bumrah thoroughly dominated DC’s top-order and left them tottering at 50/4 with the likes of David Warner and Mitchell Marsh also back in the hut.

While Rovman Powell and captain Rishabh Pant tried to provide the resistance with a 75-run partnership for the fifth wicket, Ramandeep Singh broke the steady stand as he sent back Pant for 39 off 33.

Later, Powell was cleaned up by Bumrah for 43 off 34 as DC managed to put 159/7 in 20 overs on the board. Bumrah returned with figures of 3/25 in four overs.

Brevis, Ishan rescue MI

Mumbai Indians also lost an early wicket as the captain Rohit Sharma was caught by Shardul Thakur of Anrigh Nortje for two off 13. Ishan Kishan was then joined by Dewald Brevis and the two batters didn’t let the DC bowlers take control of the situation.

While they got their eye in, both Kishan and Brevis didn’t shy away from putting bad deliveries to the boundary ropes as they stitched a 51-run stand for the second wicket. Kishan was eventually out for 48 off 35 after Warner held on to a good catch in the deep off Kuldeep Yadav.

The dropped catch

Rishabh Pant showed a great character after he handed the ball to Kuldeep again in the 12th over despite the spinner getting hit for few runs in his previous one.

The left-arm spinner returned the favour in the best possible manner after he scalped the priced wicket of Kishan, who was looking pretty dangerous, on the third delivery of the over.

Both Ishan and Brevis had been using the slog sweep to perfection. Kuldeep took a chance on this ball as he tossed it up and Kishan who was on strike went for the slog sweep again but this time he miscued it. Warner completed a good catch around wide long-on to send Kishan packing.

Two balls later, DC had another opportunity to end another set batter back in the hut but that didn’t happen.

On the penultimate delivery of the 12th over, Kuldeep once again gave some flight to the ball and Brevis who was on strike went for the slog sweep but only managed to get the top edge. The ball went high in the air and Pant called for the catch but put it down. Brevis survived and added more to his tally.

The DRS call

This could have been one decision that might have changed the complexion and result of the game.

Delhi Capitals had finally managed to send both Kishan and Brevis back in the hut and had a chance of capitalising on it but captain Pant made a huge blunder behind the stumps.

Tim David had just come out to bat and was facing his first delivery against Shardul Thakur. The right-arm bowler bowled a perfect length delivery, just outside the off.

Last year in Qualifier Rishabh gave Tom Curran the final over instead of Rabada and that cost DC dearly. And tonight he didn't review Tim David's caught behind. Two decisions he will regret dearly. DC fans must be wondering what could have been.. #MIvDC #IPL2022 — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) May 21, 2022

David feathered it and the catch was cleanly taken by Pant behind the stumps. But the on-field appeal for a caught behind from the DC players was turned down by the umpire. Subsequently, Pant decided NOT to take the review.

The replays though showed that the ball had hit some part of the bat and if Pant had reviewed the decision, David would have gone first ball.

The batter later struck 34 in just 11 deliveries which included four maximums and two fours and played a huge role in MI’s win and DC’s elimination.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, IPL Live Score, IPL 2022 schedule, IPL 2022 Points table and Entertainment News. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.