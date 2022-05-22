Watch: Virat Kohli and RCB players celebrate after securing playoffs spot

Virat Kohli and teammates had a blast on Sunday after Royal Challengers Bangalore were handed a lifeline in the IPL 2022.

Delhi Capitals took on Mumbai Indians in the Sunday encounter needing just a win to qualify for the playoffs but their five-wicket loss paved the way for RCB who qualified for the playoffs as the fourth-placed team and with 16 points from 14 games.

They will now take on Lucknow Super Giants in the Eliminator, on Wednesday at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata. Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals are the other two teams to qualify and will be facing each other in Qualifier 1.

RCB players and support staff watched the Delhi vs Mumbai game together and the screening soon turned into wild celebrations as MI defeated DC at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. RCB's official Twitter handle first thanked Mumbai for helping them reach the playoffs.

They later also shared the pictures and video of the match screening and celebrations.

Former RCB captain Kohli was seen in the video

"It was unbelievable. The emotions in the change room were unbelievable. Thank you, Mumbai," he said.

RCB qualified for the playoffs for the third consecutive year. We bring to you raw emotions, absolute joy and post-match celebrations, as the team watched #MIvDC. This is how much it meant to the boys last night.@kreditbee#PlayBold #IPL2022 #Mission2022 #RCB #ನಮ್ಮRCB pic.twitter.com/5lCbEky8Xy — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) May 22, 2022

Kohli also thanked Mumbai through his Twitter account and shared a picture of him with Glenn Maxwell and Faf du Plessis celebrating qualifying for the playoffs.

Maxwell had a simple tweet summing up his emotions.

Well isn’t that just terrific — Glenn Maxwell (@Gmaxi_32) May 21, 2022

All-rounder Tim David who played for RCB last season scored a quick-fire 34 off 11 as Mumbai completed the chase of 160 against Delhi. The RCB Twitter account also David in a tweet.

Mumbai captain Rohit Sharma also congratulated RCB for reaching the playoffs.

"Congrats to them (on RCB), they have qualified, I would like to wish all the four teams all the best. May the best team win," he said in the post-match presentation of MI vs DC match.

Here are the other reactions.

Bina match khele Jeetne Wali team ko RCB kehte hain. Through to the final 4 ✌️ — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) May 21, 2022

2020 - playoffs

2021 - playoffs

2022 - playoffs* Only team to qualify into the play-offs in all three seasons from 2020-22: #RCB. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 21, 2022

Bangalore will be a dangerous team in the Playoffs now. More than the other three perhaps #RCB #DCvsMI @RCBTweets — Vikrant Gupta (@vikrantgupta73) May 21, 2022

Playoffs baby letsss gooo @RCBTweets thanks @mipaltan for today !! Forever grateful #IPL2022 #DCvsMI not to forget thanks to @DelhiCapitals too !! — Veda Krishnamurthy (@vedakmurthy08) May 21, 2022

Thank you @mipaltan Well done @RishabhPant17 and @DelhiCapitals Tough luck, you guys equally deserve to be in the playoffs, unfortunately or fortunately it’s the nature of sport and this tournament. Chin up! Rcb, is there a fairy tale waiting to be written? — Danish Sait (@DanishSait) May 21, 2022

