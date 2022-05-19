IPL 2022: LSG skipper KL Rahul feels his team could have been on losing side against KKR

Mumbai: Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul feels that his team could have ended on the losing side during the thrilling clash against Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2022's match 66 in Mumbai on Wednesday.

A blistering century by Quinton de Kock and an attacking half-century by KL Rahul saw LSG win the match by 2 runs at the Dr DY Patil Stadium.

"I should probably get paid more for games like this. We had missed games like this, in this season," said KL Rahul in a post-match presentation. "Haven't been many games that have gone down to the last ball, maybe some which went to the last over. Happy to be on the other side. Could easily have been on the losing side and have gone back home thinking we lost due to some poor cricket.

"Good way to finish the last game of the league season. Credit to both teams to make such a brilliant game of cricket. Can't say we held our nerves better because it was a matter of three runs."

Rahul also praised KKR for keep coming hard at them while backed Marcus Stoinis for bowling his best deliveries at the end.

"For Stoinis to execute those plans in the last two balls to get us the win, was brilliant. We batted well, started well with the bat. We knew that KKR would come hard at us, credit to them as they kept playing good shots. The only talk during timeouts was to back your best balls. The minute we went away from the plans was when it became easier for the batters. Good learning for us," he added.

LSG's opening pair smashed several records as they remained unbeaten at the end of 20 overs with 210 runs on board. The duo scored the highest opening stand in IPL history. Quinton de Kock remained unbeaten with a swashbuckling 140.

"He (De Kock) was striking the ball so crisply and cleanly. What we lacked in some of the games were that the guys who were having good days weren't winning us games. Guys getting 30s and 40s had to get us 80s and 90s, and that's exactly what he did. Everyone has been brilliant, starting with Lewis, that catch was brilliant. He's been struggling with tummy issues for the last few weeks, been in and out of the team," said Rahul.

KKR showed a lot of heart and courage in their chase as they clocked 208 runs after the 20 overs, just 3 runs short of the target. Shreyas Iyer smashed 50 while Nitish Rana and Rinku Singh played quick knocks of 42 and 40 respectively. For LSG, Moshin Khan and Marcus Stoinis scalped three wickets each.

With this loss, KKR are out of playoffs contention with 12 points against their name after all 14 league matches played. Lucknow climbed to the second spot with 18 points with its victory in the high-scoring match that had spectators on the edge of their seats.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, IPL Live Score, IPL 2022 schedule, IPL 2022 Points table and Entertainment News. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.