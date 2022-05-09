IPL 2022: Devon Conway, Moeen Ali help CSK clinch comfortable win over DC; Twitter reacts

Chennai Super Kings outplayed Delhi Capitals in Sunday’s match, at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai. The MS Dhoni-led side won the game by 91 runs and registered their fourth win in the ongoing IPL 2022 while the Capitals faced their sixth defeat this season.

It was New Zealand batter Devon Conway’s blazing shots and England all-rounder Moeen Ali's effective off-breaks that helped the Chennai-based franchise gain the upper hand in the encounter. Even CSK skipper MS Dhoni also played an important role and scored 21 from 8 balls.

Coming in to bat first, CSK opener Conway scored his third half-century this season with a superb 87 off 49 balls and helped his side put up 208/ 6 in 20 overs. The scoreboard pressure proved too much for the Capitals as they could only manage 117 in 17.4 overs. Moeen Ali was the best bowler for CSK, scalping 3/13 in 4 overs, including the wicket of Mitchell Marsh (25 off 20 balls) and DC captain Rishabh Pant (21 off 11 balls).

Other than Ali, pace duo Mukesh Choudhary and Simarjeet Singh picked up two wickets each. All-rounder Dwayne Bravo picked up two wickets and gave 24 runs in 2.3 overs.

With this big win, CSK is now up to eight points from 11 games so far this season. If they win their remaining three games, then they can earn a maximum of 14 points but it doesn't look like enough for play-off qualification.

As for DC, they are currently on the fifth spot with 10 points. They will now have to win all three remaining matches and hope that a few other results go their way as well if they harbour any hopes of reaching the top-four.

After the Yellow Army defeated the Capitals by a massive margin of 91 runs, Twitter went berserk. Here are a few reactions:

Cricketer turned commentator Aakash Chopra lauded CSK for their win and also praised left-handed overseas opener Conway for his performance.

Former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer shared a quirky video after CSK won against DC.



Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh posted a funny meme that highlighted CSK’s win and DC’s loss.

Checkout few more reactions here:

Chennai will next face Mumbai Indians on 12 May.

