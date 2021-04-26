IPL 2021: RCB's Adam Zampa and Kane Richardson withdraw from tournament, to return to Australia

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Monday announced that the Australian duo of Adam Zampa and Kane Richardson have withdrawn from the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. The franchise in its statement said that the players "are returning to Australia for personal reasons and will be unavailable for the remainder of IPL 2021".

They added the team management respects the decision of the players and "offers them complete support."

Official Announcment: Adam Zampa & Kane Richardson are returning to Australia for personal reasons and will be unavailable for the remainder of #IPL2021. Royal Challengers Bangalore management respects their decision and offers them complete support.#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers pic.twitter.com/NfzIOW5Pwl — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) April 26, 2021

Zampa and Richardson are not the only overseas players to withdraw mid-way through the on-going IPL.

On Sunday, Australian pacer Andrew Tye left the Rajasthan Royals (RR) camp to return to Australia. Earlier, England and RR cricketer Liam Livingstone pulled out citing "bubble fatigue".

Tye said he decided to leave as he didn't want to get "locked out" of his own country as COVID-19 cases grew in India. "I just thought to try and get on the front foot and get home before I got locked out of the country. It's been a long time in bubbles and hubs — doing the calculations earlier, think I've had 11 days at home out of the bubble since August, so for me I just wanted to get home," Tye told SEN Radio.

The Australian government last week announced a 30 per cent reduction in flights from India. Australia's National Security Committee is expected to consider further restrictions on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, India's Ravichandran Ashwin has also decided to take a break from IPL with the intention to be with his family who are currently "putting up a fight against COVID-19."

I would be taking a break from this years IPL from tomorrow. My family and extended family are putting up a fight against #COVID19 and I want to support them during these tough times. I expect to return to play if things go in the right direction. Thank you @DelhiCapitals 🙏🙏 — Stay home stay safe! Take your vaccine🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) April 25, 2021

Ashwin, who plays for Delhi Capitals (DC), said he expects "to return to play if things go in the right direction."