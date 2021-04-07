Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

IPL 2021 Quiz: How well do you remember Chennai Super Kings' 2020 campaign?

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • April 7th, 2021
  • 8:57:13 IST

With six wins from eight games, Chennai Super Kings finished seventh out of eight teams in what was their worst display since the Indian Premier League's inaugural season in 2008.

It was the first time MS Dhoni's boys failed to reach the playoffs of a tournament that they happened to win thrice, and finish runners-up a whopping five times. And that includes a couple of seasons in which they, along with Rajasthan Royals, were suspended over corruption charges stemming from the 2013 spot-fixing scandal. Such was the dominance of this team in their heyday that they made it to the final six times in eight editions from 2008 to 2015 right before their suspension.

Dhoni, who is now putting his full focus on league cricket having announced his international retirement last year, will hope to put the forgettable season behind and instill the same confidence in his team that helped them fill their cabinet with trophies in the past. Not an easy job for sure. But then again we're taking about the same individual who captained India to three ICC titles, including the inaugural T20 World Cup that happened in the same year as their first-round exit from the 50-over World Cup in the Caribbean.

Having made some valuable additions to the dressing room such as England all-rounder Moeen Ali and Karnataka off-spinner Krishnappa Gowtham while retaining their core group of players, Chennai begin their 2021 campaign against last year's runners-up Delhi Capitals — the side they lost to twice last season.

With the opening weekend of the 2021 season right around the corner, we revisit CSK's 2020 campaign in the quiz below. Take it to find out how much you remember from their campaign.

