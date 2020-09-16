Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

IPL 2020 SRH Quiz: How well do you know the 2016 champions Sunrisers Hyderabad?

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • September 16th, 2020
  • 19:15:42 IST

Sunrisers Hyderabad, the 2016 IPL champions, have made the playoffs in each year since their maiden title and would hope for the same this year in UAE.

Considered one of the best bowling units, SRH get their IPL 2020 campaign underway against Royal Challengers Bangalore on 21 September in Dubai.

In this quiz, test your knowledge on the Sunrisers Hyderabad franchise.

Click here to read Factboxes of all IPL teams

Click here to check out the full IPL 2020 Schedule

Click here to check out the full schedule of Sunrisers Hyderabad

Click here to play the alternative IPL predictor

