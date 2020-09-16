IPL 2020 SRH Quiz: How well do you know the 2016 champions Sunrisers Hyderabad?

Sunrisers Hyderabad, the 2016 IPL champions, have made the playoffs in each year since their maiden title and would hope for the same this year in UAE.
Considered one of the best bowling units, SRH get their IPL 2020 campaign underway against Royal Challengers Bangalore on 21 September in Dubai.
In this quiz, test your knowledge on the Sunrisers Hyderabad franchise.
Click here to read Factboxes of all IPL teams
Click here to check out the full IPL 2020 Schedule
Click here to check out the full schedule of Sunrisers Hyderabad
Here are the fixtures for Sunrisers Hyderabad ahead of IPL 2020