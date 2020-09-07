IPL 2020: Check out the full schedule of Sunrisers Hyderabad — opponents, date, venue and India time

Sunrisers Hyderabad enter the Indian Premier League (IPL) this season as one of the clear favourites to win the title. SRH, who were crowned champions in 2016, made an instant impact in the tournament, reaching the playoffs in their inaugural season in 2013.

Ever since winning the title in 2016, the Hyderabad franchise have reached the playoffs in each of the past three seasons, losing to Chennai Super Kings in the 2018 final in Mumbai.

While SRH had released five players, including Martin Guptill and Shakib-al-Hasan, they acquired young talents like Priyam Garg (Rs 1.9 crore), Abdul Samad (Rs 20 lakh) and Virat Singh (Rs 1.9 crore)

SRH have retained most of their core members, and their batting lineup looks threatening with the duo of captain David Warner and Jonny Bairstow, along with Manish Pandey, who adds extra strength to the middle-order.

Apart from the experienced bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar, SRH also have quality all-rounders like Mitchell Marsh and Vijay Shankar in their ranks, and altogether, their squad looks well-balanced.

SRH open their campaign with a contest against Royal Challengers Bangalore at Dubai on 21 September. They play three games each in Sharjah and Abu Dhabi, while eight of their matches will be played in Dubai.

Here’s the full fixture-list for SRH:

Match Versus Date and Time (IST) Venue 1 Royal Challengers Bangalore 21 September, 7.30 pm Dubai 2 Kolkata Knight Riders 26 September, 7.30 pm Abu Dhabi 3 Delhi Capitals 29 September, 7.30 pm Abu Dhabi 4 Chennai Super Kings 2 October, 7.30 pm Dubai 5 Mumbai Indians 4 October, 3.30 pm Sharjah 6 Kings XI Punjab 8 October, 7.30 pm Dubai 7 Rajasthan Royals 11 October, 3.30 pm Dubai 8 Chennai Super Kings 13 October, 7.30 pm Dubai 9 Kolkata Knight Riders 18 October, 3.30 pm Abu Dhabi 10 Rajasthan Royals 22 October, 7.30 pm Dubai 11 Kings XI Punjab 24 October, 7.30 pm Dubai 12 Delhi Capitals 27 October, 7.30 pm Dubai 13 Royal Challengers Bangalore 31 October, 7.30 pm Sharjah 14 Mumbai Indians 3 November, 7.30 pm Sharjah

Click here for full schedule of IPL 2020