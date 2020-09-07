IPL 2020: Check out the full schedule of Sunrisers Hyderabad — opponents, date, venue and India time

Sunrisers Hyderabad enter the Indian Premier League (IPL) this season as one of the clear favourites to win the title. SRH, who were crowned champions in 2016, made an instant impact in the tournament, reaching the playoffs in their inaugural season in 2013.
Ever since winning the title in 2016, the Hyderabad franchise have reached the playoffs in each of the past three seasons, losing to Chennai Super Kings in the 2018 final in Mumbai.
While SRH had released five players, including Martin Guptill and Shakib-al-Hasan, they acquired young talents like Priyam Garg (Rs 1.9 crore), Abdul Samad (Rs 20 lakh) and Virat Singh (Rs 1.9 crore)
SRH have retained most of their core members, and their batting lineup looks threatening with the duo of captain David Warner and Jonny Bairstow, along with Manish Pandey, who adds extra strength to the middle-order.
Apart from the experienced bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar, SRH also have quality all-rounders like Mitchell Marsh and Vijay Shankar in their ranks, and altogether, their squad looks well-balanced.
SRH open their campaign with a contest against Royal Challengers Bangalore at Dubai on 21 September. They play three games each in Sharjah and Abu Dhabi, while eight of their matches will be played in Dubai.
Here’s the full fixture-list for SRH:
|Match
|Versus
|Date and Time (IST)
|Venue
|1
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|21 September, 7.30 pm
|Dubai
|2
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|26 September, 7.30 pm
|Abu Dhabi
|3
|Delhi Capitals
|29 September, 7.30 pm
|Abu Dhabi
|4
|Chennai Super Kings
|2 October, 7.30 pm
|Dubai
|5
|Mumbai Indians
|4 October, 3.30 pm
|Sharjah
|6
|Kings XI Punjab
|8 October, 7.30 pm
|Dubai
|7
|Rajasthan Royals
|11 October, 3.30 pm
|Dubai
|8
|Chennai Super Kings
|13 October, 7.30 pm
|Dubai
|9
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|18 October, 3.30 pm
|Abu Dhabi
|10
|Rajasthan Royals
|22 October, 7.30 pm
|Dubai
|11
|Kings XI Punjab
|24 October, 7.30 pm
|Dubai
|12
|Delhi Capitals
|27 October, 7.30 pm
|Dubai
|13
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|31 October, 7.30 pm
|Sharjah
|14
|Mumbai Indians
|3 November, 7.30 pm
|Sharjah
Thirteen members of the CSK contingent including Chahar and another player have been tested positive for the virus.
Royal Challengers Bangalore, captained by Kohli, Rohit's Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals have already had their first net session in Dubai and Abu Dhabi respectively. But, Delhi Capitals will hit the ground running on Saturday evening.
Upton said staying in a bubble for three months is not easy and many cricketers might be in the "same boat" as Raina, warning the teams to be prepared as "funny things" can happen during the tournament.