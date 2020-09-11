IPL 2020: The alternative predictor

It's happening. The world's best and biggest T20 cricket league is set to get underway in just over a week. A league where seven teams fight to meet Chennai Super Kings in the final. A league where Mumbai Indians keep meeting and beating CSK in the final. And a league where Kings XI Punjab, Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers fight it out to claim the bottom place.

Okay, enough of banter, let's get down to serious and not so serious business. Amidst the pandemic that has wreaked havoc in the world, the action is set to restart with eight teams battling out for the IPL title in the UAE.

Defending champions Mumbai Indians will face last year finalists Chennai Super Kings in the opener. MI have been the most successful side in the league having won four titles, while CSK have won the title thrice.

As we get ready for the 13th edition of the IPL, there are numerous questions that pop up:

Only CSK have managed to win back to back titles, Will MI become the second team? Or will the 'even' year curse come back to haunt them?

Will RCB finally manage to live up to the expectations? Will KXIP finally shrug off the tag og underachievers? Who will win the Orange Cap? And many others.

What do we do with these questions? Well, we will leave it to you to answer in our alternative IPL 2020 predictor. Get on!