IPL 2020 RCB Quiz: How well do you know the Royal Challengers Bangalore?

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), who finished last of the eight teams in two of the past three seasons, begin their campaign against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Dubai next Monday.
The Virat Kohli-led Bangalore side finished runners-up in the 2016 edition but have since disappointed and were bottom of the eight-team table last year.
The Twenty20 tournament is being held in UAE because of the surge in coronavirus cases in India, where it will be played across three stadiums in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah.
Ahead of the new Indian Premier League season, take our Royal Challengers Bangalore quiz to test the extents of your knowledge on Virat Kohli and Co:
RCB, coached by Simon Katich with Mike Hesson as Director of Cricket, have won all of their opening games between 2011 and 2016, but have only made the finals twice during this period.
Kane Richardson, who was bought by Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 4 crore in the IPL auction last December, had opted out of the tournament to be with his wife for the birth of his first child.
The 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League had to be moved to the UAE from India due to the COVID-19 crisis.