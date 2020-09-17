Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

IPL 2020 RCB Quiz: How well do you know the Royal Challengers Bangalore?

  • September 17th, 2020
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), who finished last of the eight teams in two of the past three seasons, begin their campaign against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Dubai next Monday.

The Virat Kohli-led Bangalore side finished runners-up in the 2016 edition but have since disappointed and were bottom of the eight-team table last year.

The Twenty20 tournament is being held in UAE because of the surge in coronavirus cases in India, where it will be played across three stadiums in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah.

Ahead of the new Indian Premier League season, take our Royal Challengers Bangalore quiz to test the extents of your knowledge on Virat Kohli and Co:

