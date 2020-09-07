IPL 2020: Check out full schedule of Royal Challengers Bangalore — opponents, date, venue and India time

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), who finished at the bottom of the table last season, will begin with their campaign in IPL 2020 against Sunrisers Hyderabad on 21 September in Dubai.
The Virat Kohli-led RCB will play most of their games at Dubai (7), followed by Abu Dhabi (4)and Sharjah (3).
This season will be crucial for Kohli as a captain as RCB had a forgetful campaign in 2019. With new additions such as Aaron Finch, who captains Australia in limited-overs, and with experience of South Africa's AB de Villiers, RCB would again be a strong contender this season. However, it is their bowling which needs to step up big time.
Pacer Kane Richardson's decision to pull himself out has meant that spinner Adam Zampa comes in to the squad and one could see a good partnership between him and Yuzvendra Chahal taking shape in this seasons, if the pitches are turning.
Here, check out the full schedule of RCB:
|Match
|Versus
|Date and Time (IST)
|Venue
|1
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|21 September, 7.30 pm
|Dubai
|2
|Kings XI Punjab
|24 September, 7.30 pm
|Dubai
|3
|Mumbai Indians
|28 September, 7.30 pm
|Dubai
|4
|Rajasthan Royals
|3 October, 3.30 pm
|Abu Dhabi
|5
|Delhi Capitals
|5 October, 7.30 pm
|Dubai
|6
|Chennai Super Kings
|10 October, 7.30 pm
|Dubai
|7
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|12 October, 7.30 pm
|Sharjah
|8
|Kings XI Punjab
|15 October, 7.30 pm
|Sharjah
|9
|Rajasthan Royals
|17 October, 3.30 pm
|Dubai
|10
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|21 October, 7.30 pm
|Abu Dhabi
|11
|Chennai Super Kings
|25 October, 3.30 pm
|Dubai
|12
|Mumbai Indians
|28 October, 7.30 pm
|Abu Dhabi
|13
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|31 October, 7.30 pm
|Sharjah
|14
|Delhi Capitals
|2 November, 7.30 pm
|Abu Dhabi
