Cricket

IPL 2020: Check out full schedule of Royal Challengers Bangalore — opponents, date, venue and India time

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • September 7th, 2020
  • 15:01:06 IST

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), who finished at the bottom of the table last season, will begin with their campaign in IPL 2020 against Sunrisers Hyderabad on 21 September in Dubai.

The Virat Kohli-led RCB will play most of their games at Dubai (7), followed by Abu Dhabi (4)and Sharjah (3).

This season will be crucial for Kohli as a captain as RCB had a forgetful campaign in 2019. With new additions such as Aaron Finch, who captains Australia in limited-overs, and with experience of South Africa's AB de Villiers, RCB would again be a strong contender this season. However, it is their bowling which needs to step up big time.

Pacer Kane Richardson's decision to pull himself out has meant that spinner Adam Zampa comes in to the squad and one could see a good partnership between him and Yuzvendra Chahal taking shape in this seasons, if the pitches are turning.

Here, check out the full schedule of RCB:

Match Versus Date and Time (IST) Venue
1 Sunrisers Hyderabad 21 September, 7.30 pm Dubai
2 Kings XI Punjab 24 September, 7.30 pm Dubai
3 Mumbai Indians 28 September, 7.30 pm Dubai
4 Rajasthan Royals 3 October, 3.30 pm Abu Dhabi
5 Delhi Capitals 5 October, 7.30 pm Dubai
6 Chennai Super Kings 10 October, 7.30 pm Dubai
7 Kolkata Knight Riders 12 October, 7.30 pm Sharjah
8 Kings XI Punjab 15 October, 7.30 pm Sharjah
9 Rajasthan Royals 17 October, 3.30 pm Dubai
10 Kolkata Knight Riders 21 October, 7.30 pm Abu Dhabi
11 Chennai Super Kings 25 October, 3.30 pm Dubai
12 Mumbai Indians 28 October, 7.30 pm Abu Dhabi
13 Sunrisers Hyderabad 31 October, 7.30 pm Sharjah
14 Delhi Capitals 2 November, 7.30 pm Abu Dhabi
Updated Date: September 07, 2020 15:01:06 IST

