IPL 2020 Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap Latest Table Today: DC seal second spot, RCB also enter playoffs

Delhi Capitals beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by six wickets at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi to seal second spot on the table. Despite the loss, RCB are also through to the playoffs.

Delhi will now play table-toppers Mumbai Indians in the Qualifier 1 while RCB will face either Sunrisers Hyderabad or Kolkata Knight Riders in the Eliminator.

Batting first, RCB made 152/7 in 20 overs. Devdutt Padikkal scored a fine-century while AB de Villers played a quickfire knock of 35 off just 21 balls. In reply, Delhi chased down the total in 19 overs. Shikhar Dhawan and Ajinkya Rahane ended up with fifty plus scores.

If RCB had lost the match before 17.3 overs then KKR would've qualified on Monday.

Earlier on Sunday, Kolkata Knight Riders kept their IPL 2020 campaign alive while handing Rajasthan Royals the knockout blow with a 60-run win in Dubai.

Eoin Morgan led from the front with an unbeaten 68 off just 35 balls to help Kolkata set a competitive target of 192 after being asked to bat by Steve Smith. Pat Cummins then virtually ended Rajasthan's hopes with a four-wicket burst in the powerplay, finishing with figures of 4/34 to win the Player of the Match award.

Rajasthan could only manage 131/9 in response, with the only notable contributions coming from Jos Buttler (35) and Rahul Tewatia (31).

Here's the IPL 2020 points table in detail:

Position Team Matches Won Lost NR Net RR Points 1 MI (Q) 13 9 4 0 +1.296 18 2 DC (Q) 14 8 6 0 -0.109 16 3 RCB (Q) 14 7 7 0 -0.172 14 4 KKR 14 7 7 0 -0.214 14 5 SRH 13 6 7 0 +0.555 12 6 KXIP 14 6 8 0 -0.162 12 7 CSK 14 6 8 0 -0.455 12 8 RR 14 6 8 0 -0.569 12

Here's a look at the current Orange and Purple Cap holders in the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League:

Orange Cap: KL Rahul (KXIP), 670 runs

Purple Cap: Kagiso Rabada (DC), 25 wickets

Also Read:

Click here to read factboxes of all IPL teams

Click here for full IPL 2020 Schedule

Click here to read all IPL team previews

Click here to read IPL FAQs (Frequently Asked Questions)

Click here to view the updated IPL points table

Click here to view the updated Orange Cap holder standings

Click here to view the updated Purple Cap standings