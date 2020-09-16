Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

IPL 2020 MI Quiz: How well do you know four-time champions Mumbai Indians?

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • September 16th, 2020
  • 8:51:00 IST

Mumbai Indians, four-times and defending IPL champions, are the most successful team in the T20 competition's history. Led by Rohit Sharma, one can never count MI out of running, as they've shown in the past.

Being played in UAE, they get their title defence underway against fellow heavyweights Chennai Super Kings. As we work our way towards that tantalising clash, how much do you know about Mumbai Indians?

Click here to read Factboxes of all IPL teams

Click here to check out the full IPL 2020 Schedule

Check out full Mumbai Indians schedule here

Click here to play the alternative IPL predictor

Updated Date: September 16, 2020 08:51:00 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

IPL 2020: BCCI president Sourav Ganguly leaves for UAE to take stock of preparations for T20 league
Sports

IPL 2020: BCCI president Sourav Ganguly leaves for UAE to take stock of preparations for T20 league

IPL 2020 will begin on 19 September with defending champions Mumbai Indians facing Chennai Super Kings in the opening match

IPL 2020: Players depending on external stimulation will struggle in front of empty stadiums, says Paddy Upton
First Cricket News

IPL 2020: Players depending on external stimulation will struggle in front of empty stadiums, says Paddy Upton

Upton said staying in a bubble for three months is not easy and many cricketers might be in the "same boat" as Raina, warning the teams to be prepared as "funny things" can happen during the tournament.

IPL 2020 schedule: Mumbai Indians to take on Chennai Super Kings in opening match on 19 September
First Cricket News

IPL 2020 schedule: Mumbai Indians to take on Chennai Super Kings in opening match on 19 September

Moved out of India due to a surge in COVID-19 cases, the upcoming edition of the IPL will be held in the three venues of Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah in the UAE.