IPL 2020: Check out full schedule of Mumbai Indians — opponents, date, venue and India time

Defending champions Mumbai Indians are top contenders to lift the trophy in IPL 2020 as well. Led by Rohit Sharma, the most successful captain of the franchise with three trophies, Mumbai open their campaign against arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings on 19 September, which is also the first match of the tournament, in Abu Dhabi.

Mumbai play most of their matches in Abu Dhabi (8), followed by Sharjah (3) and Dubai (3).

Known for their balanced team, Mumbai have the likes of Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock, Surya Kumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard to bolster their batting line-up. In absence of veteran Lasith Malinga, the onus will be on Japsrit Bumrah and Mitchell McClenaghan to deliver the goods. Leggie Rahul Chahar is expected to play a key role on dry pitches in UAE.

All eyes will be on Hardik Pandya as well, who has not played a lot of cricket in the last one year. He and brother Krunal form the lower middle-order and MI will be dependent on their all-round abilities in this season as well.

Here's the full schedule: