IPL 2020: Check out full schedule of Mumbai Indians — opponents, date, venue and India time

Defending champions Mumbai Indians are top contenders to lift the trophy in IPL 2020 as well. Led by Rohit Sharma, the most successful captain of the franchise with three trophies, Mumbai open their campaign against arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings on 19 September, which is also the first match of the tournament, in Abu Dhabi.
Mumbai play most of their matches in Abu Dhabi (8), followed by Sharjah (3) and Dubai (3).
Known for their balanced team, Mumbai have the likes of Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock, Surya Kumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard to bolster their batting line-up. In absence of veteran Lasith Malinga, the onus will be on Japsrit Bumrah and Mitchell McClenaghan to deliver the goods. Leggie Rahul Chahar is expected to play a key role on dry pitches in UAE.
All eyes will be on Hardik Pandya as well, who has not played a lot of cricket in the last one year. He and brother Krunal form the lower middle-order and MI will be dependent on their all-round abilities in this season as well.
Here's the full schedule:
|Match
|Versus
|Date and Time (IST)
|Venue
|1
|Chennai Super Kings
|19 September, 7.30 pm
|Abu Dhabi
|2
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|23 September, 7.30 pm
|Abu Dhabi
|3
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|28 September, 7.30 pm
|Dubai
|4
|Kings XI Punjab
|1 October, 7.30 pm
|Abu Dhabi
|5
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|4 October, 3.30 pm
|Sharjah
|6
|Rajasthan Royals
|6 October, 7.30 pm
|Abu Dhabi
|7
|Delhi Capitals
|11 October, 7.30 pm
|Abu Dhabi
|8
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|16 October, 7.30 pm
|Abu Dhabi
|9
|Kings XI Punjab
|18 October, 7.30 pm
|Dubai
|10
|Chennai Super Kings
|23 October, 7.30 pm
|Sharjah
|11
|Rajasthan Royals
|25 October, 7.30 pm
|Abu Dhabi
|12
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|28 October, 7.30 pm
|Abu Dhabi
|13
|Delhi Capitals
|31 October, 3.30 pm
|Dubai
|14
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|3 November, 7.30 pm
|Sharjah
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
"I rely on flight and spin to get wickets. I bowl to get the batsmen out, not to stop runs. If you are an accurate spinner, it becomes far easier to bowl attacking lengths," Delhi Capitals' leg-spinner Amit Mishra said.
Here's a look at BCCI's standard operating procedure (SOP) for safe conduct of the IPL 2020 in UAE
Upton said staying in a bubble for three months is not easy and many cricketers might be in the "same boat" as Raina, warning the teams to be prepared as "funny things" can happen during the tournament.