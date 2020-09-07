Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

IPL 2020: Check out full schedule of Mumbai Indians — opponents, date, venue and India time

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • September 7th, 2020
  • 15:00:06 IST

Defending champions Mumbai Indians are top contenders to lift the trophy in IPL 2020 as well. Led by Rohit Sharma, the most successful captain of the franchise with three trophies, Mumbai open their campaign against arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings on 19 September, which is also the first match of the tournament, in Abu Dhabi.

Mumbai play most of their matches in Abu Dhabi (8), followed by Sharjah (3) and Dubai (3).

Known for their balanced team, Mumbai have the likes of Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock, Surya Kumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard to bolster their batting line-up. In absence of veteran Lasith Malinga, the onus will be on Japsrit Bumrah and Mitchell McClenaghan to deliver the goods. Leggie Rahul Chahar is expected to play a key role on dry pitches in UAE.

All eyes will be on Hardik Pandya as well, who has not played a lot of cricket in the last one year. He and brother Krunal form the lower middle-order and MI will be dependent on their all-round abilities in this season as well.

Here's the full schedule:

Match Versus Date and Time (IST) Venue
1 Chennai Super Kings 19 September, 7.30 pm Abu Dhabi
2 Kolkata Knight Riders 23 September, 7.30 pm Abu Dhabi
3 Royal Challengers Bangalore 28 September, 7.30 pm Dubai
4 Kings XI Punjab 1 October, 7.30 pm Abu Dhabi
5 Sunrisers Hyderabad 4 October, 3.30 pm Sharjah
6 Rajasthan Royals 6 October, 7.30 pm Abu Dhabi
7 Delhi Capitals 11 October, 7.30 pm Abu Dhabi
8 Kolkata Knight Riders 16 October, 7.30 pm Abu Dhabi
9 Kings XI Punjab 18 October, 7.30 pm Dubai
10 Chennai Super Kings 23 October, 7.30 pm Sharjah
11 Rajasthan Royals 25 October, 7.30 pm Abu Dhabi
12 Royal Challengers Bangalore 28 October, 7.30 pm Abu Dhabi
13 Delhi Capitals 31 October, 3.30 pm Dubai
14 Sunrisers Hyderabad 3 November, 7.30 pm Sharjah
Updated Date: September 07, 2020 15:00:06 IST

