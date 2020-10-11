Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Sunrisers Hyderabad Vs Rajasthan Royals LIVE SCORE (t20)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

Sunrisers Hyderabad Vs Rajasthan Royals At Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, 11 October, 2020

11 October, 2020
Starts 15:30 (IST)
Match Ended
Sunrisers Hyderabad

Sunrisers Hyderabad

158/4 (20.0 ov)

Match 26
Rajasthan Royals

Rajasthan Royals

163/5 (19.5 ov)

Rajasthan Royals beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 5 wickets

Live Blog
Sunrisers Hyderabad Rajasthan Royals
158/4 (20.0 ov) - R/R 7.9 163/5 (19.5 ov) - R/R 8.21

Match Ended

Rajasthan Royals beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 5 wickets

Rahul Tewatia - 45

Riyan Parag - 37

This Over
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Riyan Parag not out 42 26 2 2
Rahul Tewatia not out 45 28 4 2
Bowling 0 M R W
Sandeep Sharma 4 0 32 0
Khaleel Ahmed 3.5 0 37 2
Current Partnership Last Wicket 78/5 (12)

85 (85) R/R: 10.85

Rahul Tewatia 45(28)
Riyan Parag 37(19)

Sanju Samson 26(25) S.R (104)

c Jonny Bairstow b Rashid Khan
IPL 2020 Highlights, SRH vs RR Match, Full Cricket Score: Rajasthan beat Hyderabad by five wickets

IPL 2020 Highlights, SRH vs RR Match, Full Cricket Score: Rajasthan beat Hyderabad by five wickets

Highlights

title-img
19:29 (IST)

Tewatia-Parag duo wins it for Royals

This is unbelievable. RR did everything they could to lose the match, and it ultimately took some sane batting from Rahul Tewatia and Riyan Parag to overhaul the SRH tally. Parag, in particular, played with maturity beyond his years and finished the game with a calm six. He followed it up with a celebratory little jig in the middle...what a  moment for the youngster. As for Tewatia...well, the lightening has struck twice for him. He'll remember this IPL for a long, long time. 

Words were exchanged between Khaleel and Tweatia in the last over, but the fast bower has his arm around the batsman at the end of the match, which means all is well. Smith, however, should consider himself lucky to win this one. As for SRH, all is far from lost for David Warner's men. They play CSK and KKR next. 

That's it from us as far as this match is concerned, but the second match of today's doube header is on already. Table-toppers Delhi Capitals are facing Mumbai Indians in what promises to be a mouth-watering clash. Stay safe, and good bye!

19:18 (IST)

Rajasthan Royals win!

Right then! Who would've thought it would come to this... eight needed off six balls. Khaleel goes full round the wickett to Parag, who hits straight for a couple. A single next ball means the left-hander Tewatia is on strike and Khaleel will bowl in his arc. Lots of field changes happening. Five needed off four. Khaleel goes length, and Tewatia plays it to deep square leg. A fumble from Vijay Shankar means a double to Tewatia. Khaleel goes slightly short next ball and Tewatia pulls it to long off for a single. Two needed off two. Are we headed to a super over?


Young Parag on strike. The pitch seems to have evened out, funnily. Khaleel comes round the wicket, and that's it! He bowls a full toss and Riyan Parag calmly deposits it over covers for a six. RR win!
19:17 (IST)

That's it! Rajasthan Royals have done it! Khaleel goes full and Riyan Parag smashes him over covers to seal a memorable win. What a game!
18:29 (IST)

Rashid strikes again! Samson departs. Caught behind! 

Samson c Bairstow b Rashid Khan 26(25) [4s-3]
18:15 (IST)

Rashid strikes. Back of length, quick, turns, Uthappa goes back and that one hits below his knee roll. That could have been a dangerous partnership. Tough road ahead for RR. 

Uthappa lbw b Rashid Khan 18(15) [4s-1 6s-1]
17:49 (IST)

Another blow! Khaleel this time. Hits an excellent length cuts the ball back in and gets a faint edge from Buttler. RR are in real trouble. Khaleel is on fire!

Buttler c Bairstow b Khaleel Ahmed 16(13) [4s-1 6s-1]
17:47 (IST)

Smith's gone! They went for a needless second run after collecting 11 runs already. Bad move...Vijay Shankar's powerful arm does the job. 
17:32 (IST)

Gone! Khaleel draws first blood. Back of length and coming in, Stokes goes for a pull but the 138kmph ball takes the under edge and crashes into the stumps. Big, big blow. 

Stokes b Khaleel Ahmed 5(6) [4s-1]
17:10 (IST)

Gone on the last ball! Priyam Garg goes for the tough second run but is clearly short. Good cameo from the young man, and that ends SRH's innings. 
16:56 (IST)

Pandey departs! Slow bouncer from Unadkat and Pandey goes across the line. No power behind that one, and he's taken in the deep. Good innings. 

Manish Pandey c Rahul Tewatia b Unadkat 54(44) [4s-2 6s-3]
16:38 (IST)

146 clicks! Jofra Archer comes round the wicket to Warner who creates room and goes across the line. Doesn't work out. Archer hits the woodwork. 

Warner b Jofra Archer 48(38) [4s-3 6s-2] 
15:52 (IST)

OUT!

Six and out! Tyagi hits the length, Bairstow goes for the shot and Sanju Samson takes an excellent diving catch in the deep. First blow to SRH. 

Bairstow c Samson b Kartik Tyagi 16(19) [6s-1]
15:06 (IST)

SRH win toss, elect to bat; Ben Stokes returns for RR

Sunrisers Hyderabad have won the toss and David Warner has elected to bat on a used Dubai pitch. "It look a nice wicket, it'll get slower and we'll like to make most of it. We have lot of young legs in the team and they are calm and composed and play the game with full responsibility. In-form seniors helps too," says Warner. Vijay Shankar comes in for Samad.

Steve Smith: "It looks a used wicket and will slow down. We hope to bowl well so that we don't have to chase too many. Stokes trained yesterday and he looked good, so he comes in."
19:29 (IST)

Tewatia-Parag duo wins it for Royals

This is unbelievable. RR did everything they could to lose the match, and it ultimately took some sane batting from Rahul Tewatia and Riyan Parag to overhaul the SRH tally. Parag, in particular, played with maturity beyond his years and finished the game with a calm six. He followed it up with a celebratory little jig in the middle...what a  moment for the youngster. As for Tewatia...well, the lightening has struck twice for him. He'll remember this IPL for a long, long time. 

Words were exchanged between Khaleel and Tweatia in the last over, but the fast bower has his arm around the batsman at the end of the match, which means all is well. Smith, however, should consider himself lucky to win this one. As for SRH, all is far from lost for David Warner's men. They play CSK and KKR next. 

That's it from us as far as this match is concerned, but the second match of today's doube header is on already. Table-toppers Delhi Capitals are facing Mumbai Indians in what promises to be a mouth-watering clash. Stay safe, and good bye!

Full Scorecard
19:20 (IST)

Happy to see multiple match-winning performances from Tewatia. Out of Rajasthan Royals’ last 58 runs, he scored 36 runs today. Game changer!

Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

19:20 (IST)
Full Scorecard
19:18 (IST)

Rajasthan Royals win!

Right then! Who would've thought it would come to this... eight needed off six balls. Khaleel goes full round the wickett to Parag, who hits straight for a couple. A single next ball means the left-hander Tewatia is on strike and Khaleel will bowl in his arc. Lots of field changes happening. Five needed off four. Khaleel goes length, and Tewatia plays it to deep square leg. A fumble from Vijay Shankar means a double to Tewatia. Khaleel goes slightly short next ball and Tewatia pulls it to long off for a single. Two needed off two. Are we headed to a super over?


Young Parag on strike. The pitch seems to have evened out, funnily. Khaleel comes round the wicket, and that's it! He bowls a full toss and Riyan Parag calmly deposits it over covers for a six. RR win!

Full Scorecard
19:17 (IST)
six

That's it! Rajasthan Royals have done it! Khaleel goes full and Riyan Parag smashes him over covers to seal a memorable win. What a game!

Full Scorecard
19:09 (IST)

After 19 overs,Rajasthan Royals 151/5 ( Riyan Parag 33 , Rahul Tewatia 42)

RR are doing it...they really are! 14 come from this over as Tewatia tears into Natrajan. Yorkers have been dospatched through covers and lapped over fine leg, Belt-up.

Full Scorecard
19:07 (IST)
six

Tewatia!! He is doing it again. Walks across, the attempted yorker goes slightly wrong and Tewatia deposits it over fine leg. You beauty!

Full Scorecard
19:06 (IST)
four

Attempted yorker from Natrajan and Tewatia makes room and creams it through mid-off. Beats mid-off. Excellent!

Full Scorecard
19:04 (IST)

After 18 overs,Rajasthan Royals 137/5 ( Riyan Parag 31 , Rahul Tewatia 30)

What an over this turned out to be...three fours and two singles make it an over that has put RR's chase back in track. SRH hold the edge, still, but it is coming down to nerves now. 

Full Scorecard
19:02 (IST)
four

Third in a row...Full, slanting across and this time Tewatia goes conventional. Goes over off side...lovely strokemaking. 

Full Scorecard
19:01 (IST)
four

And again....similar bowl, same shot...Tewatia is going for it!

Full Scorecard
Load More

IPL 2020 LIVE SCORE, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals latest updates: Rajasthan Royals win!
Right then! Who would've thought it would come to this... eight needed off six balls. Khaleel goes full round the wickett to Parag, who hits straight for a couple. A single next ball means the left-hander Tewatia is on strike and Khaleel will bowl in his arc. Lots of field changes happening. Five needed off four. Khaleel goes length, and Tewatia plays it to deep square leg. A fumble from Vijay Shankar means a double to Tewatia. Khaleel goes slightly short next ball and Tewatia pulls it to long off for a single. Two needed off two. Are we headed to a super over?Young Parag on strike. The pitch seems to have evened out, funnily. Khaleel comes round the wicket, and that's it! He bowls a full toss and Riyan Parag calmly deposits it over covers for a six. RR win!

Preview: Sunrisers Hyderabad take on Rajasthan Royals in the 26th match of Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL) in Dubai.

After four losses in a row, Rajasthan Royals will be looking to get back to winning ways. RR started off on a positive note with two wins in the first two matches but then lost their way and are in a spot of bother with four losses from six games and just four points on the board. One of the major concerns has been their batting. Even a return to Sharjah didn't help their cause against Delhi Capitals (DC) as they crumbled to 138 all out in chase of 185.

The top and middle-order haven't fired and that has hurt them. Samson started off in a blistering fashion in the first two matches but has only managed single-digit scores since then. Smith and Buttler have blown hot and cold. Consistency from the batsmen is the need of the hour.

The participation of Ben Stokes, who will complete his quarantine period on Saturday, is uncertain with Smith saying, “Stokes hasn't had a lot of practice, he gets out of quarantine tomorrow, so we'll see if he plays the day after tomorrow."

The bowling department also needs to step up. Apart from Jofra Archer and Rahul Tewatia, all bowlers went for over eight runs an over with Varun Aaron, Andrew Tye, and Shreyas Gopal going for 12.5, 12.5, and 11.5 respectively and Kartik Tyagi going for 8.80 per over.

Rahul Tewatia, who has been impressive in this tournament, will again be the key.

SRH, on the other hand, will go into the match on the back of a thumping win over Kings XI Punjab. In a roller-coaster tournament so far, they would look to achieve consistency. The opening pair of David Warner and Jonny Bairstow will again be the key. The pair added 160 in the last match and it will be a big challenge stopping the two if they find their groove again. The pitches seem to be getting slower and the RR bowlers would need to be smart with their length and variations. SRH, though, have been over-reliant on it's opening pair and the middle order needs to step up big time if and when the call of duty happens.

The bowling unit did well to restrict KXIP to 132 while defending 202. Rashid Khan again was fantastic. He will be the biggest threat to the RR batsmen.

SRH start off with a slight upper hand in this match.

 

Rajasthan Royals full squad: Steve SmithBen StokesJofra ArcherJos ButtlerMahipal LomrorManan VohraRiyan ParagRobin UthappaDavid MillerAnkit RajpootMayank MarkandeShreyas GopalVarun AaronJaydev UnadkatKartik TyagiAkash SinghOshane ThomasAndrew TyeRahul TewatiaShashank SinghYashasvi JaiswalAnirudha JoshiTom CurranSanju SamsonAnuj Rawat.

Sunrisers Hyderabad full squad: David Warner (c), Abhishek SharmaBasil ThampiBhuvneshwar KumarBilly StanlakeJonny BairstowKane WilliamsonManish PandeyMohammad NabiRashid KhanSandeep SharmaShahbaz NadeemShreevats GoswamiSiddarth KaulKhaleel AhmedT NatarajanVijay ShankarWriddhiman SahaVirat SinghPriyam GargJason HolderSandeep BavanakaFabian AllenAbdul SamadSanjay Yadav.

Click here to read factboxes of all IPL teams

Click here to check out the full IPL 2020 Schedule

Click here to read all IPL team previews

Click here to read IPL FAQs (Frequently Asked Questions) 

Updated Date: October 11, 2020 19:51:54 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

IPL 2020 Highlights, RR vs KKR Match, Full Cricket Score: Kolkata beat Rajasthan by 37 runs, collect 2nd win
First Cricket News

IPL 2020 Highlights, RR vs KKR Match, Full Cricket Score: Kolkata beat Rajasthan by 37 runs, collect 2nd win

KKR win by 37 runs. RR lose their first game. Fifty for Curran with the bat is a big positive for RR from the match apart from that Archer spell. Nothing inspiring really other than these two performances. KKR collect two more points. Very satisfying performance from the young players. DK should be a happy captain.

IPL 2020 Highlights, DC vs SRH Match, Full Cricket Score: Hyderabad beat Delhi by 15 runs, collect first points
First Cricket News

IPL 2020 Highlights, DC vs SRH Match, Full Cricket Score: Hyderabad beat Delhi by 15 runs, collect first points

SRH beat DC by 15 runs! The team from Hyderabad clinch their first win of IPL 2020 by beating the table-toppers. Rabada blasted the last ball for a six over wide of long off but it has come very late for DC and it has been such because of some great death bowling by SRH.

IPL 2020 Highlights, SRH vs KXIP Match, Full Cricket Score: All-round Sunrisers defeat Kings XI by 69 runs, collect third win
First Cricket News

IPL 2020 Highlights, SRH vs KXIP Match, Full Cricket Score: All-round Sunrisers defeat Kings XI by 69 runs, collect third win

That's it. Arshdeep gone and SRH beat KXIP by 69 runs. Arshdeep hit it directly to Warner at mid off and the innings comes to an end. A comprehensive victory for Hyderabad who have outplayed the Punjab team in every department.