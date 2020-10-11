IPL 2020 LIVE SCORE, MI vs DC Match: Delhi Capitals win toss, opt to bat first

Two changes for Delhi
Alex Carey comes in for Shimron Hetmyer. Ajinkya Rahane is in the playing XI. Looks like Rishabh Pant is out due to an injury.
Toss update
Delhi Capitals win the toss and Shreyas Iyer opts to bat first.
Pitch report
According to JP Duminy and Daren Ganga, the track is a good wicket to bat on with even covering of the grass. Teams batting first should look to put on a good score on the board. .
It is not just about boundaries even if they are inherent to the T20 game. Look at Virat Kohli’s knock – 90 not out off 52 balls with only 4 fours and 4 sixes. That’s a total of 40 runs from boundaries. The rest? It is a gobsmacking fact that Kohli ran 50 of those runs, in a T20 match, in that Dubai heat and humidity.
Click here to read Chetan Narula’s analysis of Virat Kohli’s knock and RCB’s win over CSK last night.
CSK were again at the losing end, this time against RCB, and head coach Stephen Fleming demanded more intensity in the middle overs from his "ageing" team's batsmen.
Click here to read what the former Kiwi cricketer had to say
RCB skipper Virat Kohli stepped up when the team needed it the most against CSK last night. Post the match, he credited the pull shots against Jasprit Bumrah in the Super Over against Mumbai Indians in a 28 September clash for freeing him up, and said that he was putting too much pressure on himself.
Full squads:
Stats
Head to head:
Played 24, MI won 12, DC won 12
MI at this venue: Played 5, Won 3, Lost 2
DC at this venue: Played 2, Won 0, Lost 2
(Source: IPL)
IPL 2020 LIVE SCORE, Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals latest updates: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of match 27 of the Indian Premier League between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals. DC are the table-toppers with 10 points from six games while MI are just below DC with eight points from six games. The two have been the most dominant teams so far this season, and this is what makes this encounter one to watch out for. Stay tuned as we will bring you all the live updates from the clash.
Preview: Mumbai Indians lock horns with Delhi Capitals in the 27th match of the Indian Premier League at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.
MI would be looking to retain their position at the top of the table when they take on DC in Abu Dhabi. Mumbai are at the second position in the table with eight points from six matches while DC are top with 10 points.
Both teams will go into the match high on confidence having won their last three matches respectively. MI beat RR convincingly in their last match while DC beat the same opponents easily in their last game. Just like last year, MI have played as a unit with different individuals stepping up at different times. DC too haven't depended on individuals and played as a unit.
The biggest threat to DC will be MI's power-hitters. Hardik Pandya and Kieron Pollard have been in good form and hitting them big. Their top order has also looked good, it will be a challenge for the DC bowlers to stop this rampaging MI batting line-up.
It will be a battle of power vs smarts. MI have power in their batting line-up while the DC bowlers have bowled intelligently through the tournament. Rabada and Nortje have shown the flair and aggression while Ashwin, Axar and Harshal have displayed their wits with change in lengths, pace and variations.
There is a lot of flamboyance in the DC batting line-up as well and with Shimron Hetmyer hitting form in the last match against RR, their batting line-up looks formidable.
MI's pacers have impressed and Rahul Chahar has played the Batman and Robin roles time and again. It will be fascinating to watch the battle of DC batsmen vs the likes of Bumrah, Pattinson and Boult. MI need more from their fifth and sixth bowling options and this is where Krunal Pandya, who has been inconsistent, and Kieron Pollard will need to step up.
There is very little to separate the two sides. And we can expect a cracker in Abu Dhabi.
Squads:
Mumbai Indians full squad: Rohit Sharma, Sherfane Rutherford, Suryakumar Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Chris Lynn, Saurabh Tiwary, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jasprit Bumrah, Mitchell McClenaghan, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Mohsin Khan, Prince Balwant Rai Singh, Digvijay Deshmukh, Hardik Pandya, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Anukul Roy, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Ishan Kishan, Quinton de Kock, Aditya Tare, James Pattinson.
Delhi Capitals full squad: Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, Daniel Sams, Ishant Sharma, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Lamichhane, Kagiso Rabada, Keemo Paul, Mohit Sharma, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, R Ashwin, Marcus Stoinis, Anrich Nortje, Rishabh Pant, Alex Carey, Shimron Hetmyer, Tushar Deshpande.
