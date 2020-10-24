IPL 2020 Highlights, KKR vs DC Match, Full cricket score: Chakravarthy stars with five-for as Kolkata beat Delhi by 59 runs

Well, that's that from us as well. But don't forget we also have a second match tonight where Kings XI will be taking on Hyderabad. KKR get the much needed two points and inch closer to the playoffs.
Kolkata Knight Riders beat Delhi Capitals by 59 runs
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Delhi Capitals
|194/6 (20.0 ov) - R/R 9.7
|135/9 (20.0 ov) - R/R 6.75
|Batsman
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|Ravichandran Ashwin
|not out
|14
|13
|2
|0
|Anrich Nortje
|not out
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|Pat Cummins
|4
|0
|17
|3
|Lockie Ferguson
|4
|0
|30
|1
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 135/9 (19.5)
|
0 (0) R/R: 0
Ravichandran Ashwin 0(1)
Anrich Nortje 0(0)
|
Tushar Deshpande 1(3) S.R (33.33)
c Eoin Morgan b Lockie Ferguson
Iyer: We should have put more pressure on them. But they bowled well. We could not execute our plans and we need to come back stronger. I think they chose the bowlers really well. They were good in shot selection. Kudos to them and their mindset. I personally feel you need to get off to an amazing start chasing 190 odd. We lost two wickets in powerplay and they put a lot of pressure coming in. Disappointed with the loss. Glad it is happening at this point, there are a lot of learnings from the game.
After 20 overs,Delhi Capitals 135/9 ( Ravichandran Ashwin 14 , Anrich Nortje 0)
KKR win and win big, they beat DC by 59 runs. Rana, Narine, Chakravarthy and Cummins key performers for them. Chakravarthy especially showed today what he can offer. A five-for for him and a day to remember. KKR now have 12 points and would be very happy with the show today.
After 19 overs,Delhi Capitals 132/8 ( Ravichandran Ashwin 12 , Tushar Deshpande 0)
Cummins finishes his spell. Good day for him as well. Picked up two key wickets upfront and then removed Rabada on the penultimate ball of his spell. Three wickets for him. Tushar Deshpande, left handed bat, comes to the crease. Delhi Capitals need 63 runs in 6 balls.
5-fer for KKR in IPL:
5/19: Sunil Narine v KXIP, Kolkata, 2012
5/12: Varun Chakaravarthy v DC, Abu Dhabi, 2020*
FOUR! Ashwin goes on back foot and punches it through the covers for a boundary off Cummins
After 18 overs,Delhi Capitals 127/7 ( Kagiso Rabada 9 , Ravichandran Ashwin 7)
Rabada playing some brilliant strokes at the later stages of this game. Chakravarthy finishes his spell. Five for 20 in his four. This is exactly what KKR management had asked for and the spinner has delivered. Delhi Capitals need 68 runs in 12 balls.
FOUR! Fuller from Chakravarthy and Rabada hits him straight down the ground for four runs sitting on one knee.
After 16 overs,Delhi Capitals 112/7 ( Kagiso Rabada 1 , Ravichandran Ashwin 0)
Chakravarthy continues to weave his magic. Twin strikes in the over again. He has a five-for in IPL now and deserves it, has bowled accurate lines and has bowled with a lot of heart. DC look down and almost out of this contest. Two off the over and also two wickets. Delhi Capitals need 83 runs in 24 balls. Difficult.
OUT! One more for Chakravarthy in the over. Het gets a five-for. Staighter in line and Axar missed the ball, but the ball does not miss the stumps. Bowled! DC now seven down and out of the contest really. Axar b Chakravarthy 9(7)
OUT! Stoinis is also gone trying to play the big shot, pitched up by Chakravarthy and Stoinis hit it hard, wanted to hit it straight down the ground, but could not connect the ball well, was holed out in front of the wickets by Tripathi, who is fielding so well today. Second time out also taken after the wicket. Stoinis c Tripathi b Chakravarthy 6(6)
OUT! Chakravarthy gets two in two.. this over is turning out to be a nightmare for DC. Iyer wanted to go big as well, did not connect well and Nagarkoti caught it safely at long on. DC on back foot in this chase. Shreyas Iyer c K Nagarkoti b Chakravarthy 47(38)
OUT! Big shot attempted by Hetmyer and he falls, wanted to clear the long on boundary against Chakravarthy but failed, caught inches inside the boundary. Hetmyer c Tripathi b Chakravarthy 10(5)
OUT! Flight on the second ball of the over after bowling a flatter and quicker ball first up, Pant swept it on one knee but did not get the whole of it, ball went straight to man at square leg boundary. Pant c Shubman Gill b Chakravarthy 27(33)
After 8 overs,Delhi Capitals 51/2 ( Shreyas Iyer (C) 23 , Rishabh Pant (W) 17)
Sunil Narine, right-arm off break, comes into the attack now and starts off with a wide down the leg stump. He is bowling with a different bowling action, has changed it so many times in his career and twice in the last three months. Did well in this over. DC go past fifty. Seven off the over.
OUT! Cummins removes Dhawan, he has knocked over the off off stump. Dhawan was looking to hit through the line but missed the ball completely and the ball hit the top of off. DC two down now. Dhawan b Cummins 6(6)
OUT! Wicket on first ball of the over for Cummins and KKR. Rahane has been caught right in front of the wicket. Umpire raised the finger the second it hit the pads. Bad start for DC. Rahane lbw b Cummins 0(1)
After 20 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 194/6 ( Pat Cummins 0 , )
Stoinis will bowl the last over. Gets smacked for two fours by Rana, before removing the left hander on the fourth ball. Morgan too mistimes the last ball and gets out in the process. KKR have finished with 194/6. Superb batting by them.
OUT! Nitish Rana departs. But he has done the damage, scoring 81 off just 53 balls. Went for the wild slog but caught by Tushar on the leg side. Morgan c Rabada b Stoinis 17(9)
OUT! Rabada with the breakthrough. Finally! It was short, Narine went for the pull shot put but found Rahane on the leg side. Narine c Rahane b Rabada 64(32)
OUT! Rabada has struck as he often does after the powerplay. Superb line and length from the South African. The ball takes an outside edge off Karthik’s bat and carries straight to the wicketkeeper. Karthik c Pant b Rabada 3(6)
Here are the two squads:
IPL 2020 LIVE SCORE, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals latest updates: Cummins finishes his spell. Good day for him as well. Picked up two key wickets upfront and then removed Rabada on the penultimate ball of his spell. Three wicket for him. Tushar Deshpande, left handed bat, comes to the crease. Delhi Capitals need 63 runs in 6 balls.
Preview: Kolkata Knight Riders lock horns with Delhi Capitals in the 42nd match of the Indian Premier League in Abu Dhabi.
KKR would be looking to bounce back hard after an embarrassing defeat at the hands of Royal Challengers Bangalore in Abu Dhabi. KKR were bundled out for 84 and RCB chased it down with 6.3 overs and eight wickets to spare.
Kolkata's batting has disappointed of late and the collapses aren't helping. The approach also needs to change. Shubman Gill has been slow to start off and possessed a strike rate of 111.82. He needs to play the fearless game he is known for. Dinesh Karthik has averaged just 16.11, Tom Banton hasn't found his groove. When Pat Cummins is your player with the third-best batting average (26), you know the rest of the guys have to stand up. They should look at promoting Eoin Morgan up the order, he's been in form and KKR's best batsman with an average of 39.71.
Lockie Ferguson, who bowled with a lot of heart even while defending 84, will be KKR's go-to man in the bowling department. They would expect more from Cummins when it comes to bowling.
Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, suffered a blip with a thumping loss against KXIP in their last match. Shikhar Dhawan's century went in vain as KXIP chased down 165 with one over to spare.
DC's bowling has been one of the best in the tournament and their batting has looked formidable. Shikhar Dhawan has switched on the fifth gear and is batting magnificently. But DC still need to sort out a few chinks in their armour. Prithvi Shaw has struggled at the top of late with scores of 19, 4, 0, 0, 7. Rishabh Pant is back but hasn't clicked in the last couple of matches with scores of 5 and 14.
In the bowling department, Tushar Deshpande had an off day against KXIP going for 41 from 2 overs and he would be looking to bounce back. The spin duo of Axar Patel and R Ashwin will form the fulcrum of their bowling line-up. They would be hoping that Anrich Nortje, who missed the last match, due to injury will be back. He's been brilliant in the tournament and his partnership with Rabada has been a lethal one.
The struggling KKR batsmen face a huge challenge against a formidable DC bowling line-up. With the other second-half table teams gaining momentum, KKR will have to be on their toes and try to win as many matches as they can to stay ahead in the race for Playoffs.
However, in Abu Dhabi, DC will start favourites.
Full Squads:
Kolkata Knight Riders full squad: Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Ali Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Nitish Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Rinku Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Shubman Gill, Siddhesh Lad, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Eoin Morgan, Varun Chakravarthy, Tom Banton, Rahul Tripathi, Chris Green, M Siddharth, Nikhil Naik
Delhi Capitals full squad: Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, Daniel Sams, Ishant Sharma, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Lamichhane, Kagiso Rabada, Keemo Paul, Mohit Sharma, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, R Ashwin, Marcus Stoinis, Anrich Nortje, Rishabh Pant, Alex Carey, Shimron Hetmyer, Tushar Deshpande.
