Kings XI Punjab Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad LIVE SCORE (t20)

Kings XI Punjab Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad At Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, 24 October, 2020

24 October, 2020
Starts 19:30 (IST)
Play In Progress
9/0 (2.1 ov)

Match 43
Yet To Bat

Live Blog
9/0 (2.1 ov) - R/R 4.15

Play In Progress

KL Rahul (C) (W) - 6

Mandeep Singh - 3

This Over
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
KL Rahul (C) (W) Batting 6 9 1 0
Mandeep Singh Batting 3 4 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Sandeep Sharma 1.1 0 5 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 0/0 (0)

9 (9) R/R: 4.15

0 0(0) S.R (0)
IPL 2020 LIVE SCORE, KXIP vs SRH Match: Rahul, Mandeep make steady start after Hyderabad opt to bowl

IPL 2020 LIVE SCORE, KXIP vs SRH Match: Rahul, Mandeep make steady start after Hyderabad opt to bowl

19:41 (IST)

After 2 overs,Kings XI Punjab 9/0 ( KL Rahul (C) (W) 6 , Mandeep Singh 3)

Khaleel opens the bowling alongside Sandeep today, and the left arm seamer starts off with a couple of dots. Rahul nearly gets run out in the third delivery, getting sent back after charing down the pitch, with cover  effecting a direct hit. The KXIP skipper edges the ball wide of the keeper and away to the vacant third man region to collect the first boundary of the evening. Those are the only runs Khaleel concedes in his first over.

19:39 (IST)
four

FOUR! Edged and away to the vacant third man fence! KL Rahul collects the first boundary of the evening. KXIP 9/0

19:36 (IST)

After 1 over,Kings XI Punjab 5/0 ( KL Rahul (C) (W) 2 , Mandeep Singh 3)

Tidy first over from Sandeep as just five runs are conceded, with both Rahul and Mandeep getting off the mark. A fumble by Samad near mid on off the third delivery results in Mandeep collecting a second.

19:31 (IST)

Play begins in Match 43 of IPL 2020, with KL Rahul opening the innings alongside Mandeep Singh, who’s walking out to bat in place of the injured Mayank Agarwal. Mandeep’s playing this game despite a personal tragedy, having lost his father earlier today, due to which his teammates are sporting black armbands today. Sandeep Sharma bowls the first over of the evening.

19:29 (IST)

SRH have a 11-4 win/loss record against KXIP in IPL.

Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

19:29 (IST)
19:06 (IST)

SRH: David Warner (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Priyam Garg, Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan

19:06 (IST)

KXIP: KL Rahul (c & wk), Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Mandeep Singh, Deepak Hooda, Chris Jordan, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh

19:05 (IST)

KL Rahul, KXIP skipper: I would’ve liked to bowl as well, as the last three games we won, we batted second. Winning obviously gives the group a lot of confidence, especially when it comes against the top three teams. All three games, it has been a different group of people putting their hand up. We’ll try to remain calm, go out and enjoy ourselves and play good cricket. (Gayle's return revived team's fortunes?) It definitely has. He’s been a big match-winner, and it was a hard decision not to play him. He calms the dressing room, and the boys love playing with him. Mayank and Neesham miss out, Jordan and Mandeep come in.

19:02 (IST)

David Warner, SRH captain: Last game proved that a little bit of dew came in towards the end (and was a factor). Each team presents its new challenge, and these guys are on a roll. Last game gives us a bit of a challenge as well. We’d like to hope so. I’m excited to see how the guys went about it, and it was a well-executed innings. We’ve brought Khaleel Ahmed in for Nadeem.

19:01 (IST)

TOSS: SRH win the toss, and skipper David Warner opts to bowl

IPL 2020 LIVE SCORE, Kings XI Punjab vs Sunrisers Hyderabad latest updates: Khaleel opens the bowling alongside Sandeep today, and the left arm seamer starts off with a couple of dots. Rahul nearly gets run out in the third delivery, getting sent back after charing down the pitch, with cover effecting a direct hit. The KXIP skipper edges the ball wide of the keeper and away to the vacant third man region to collect the first boundary of the evening. Those are the only runs Khaleel concedes in his first over.

Preview: Kings XI Punjab take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 43rd Match of the Indian Premier League in Dubai.

The competition is getting hotter, especially in the bottom half of the table. The struggling teams are going all out in their bid to stay alive. Kings XI Punjab and Sunrisers Hyderabad have upped their ante to remain in the race for Playoffs. SRH are fifth while KXIP are sixth in the table with both on eight points, but SRH having a better net run rate.

This is a crucial match for both the hands in their bid to stay one step ahead of the rest of the second half teams.

KXIP have the momentum on their side. After just one win in first seven matches, they have bounced back to win three on the trot. They have defeated RCB, MI and DC, the top three in the table.

Chris Gayle has had a visible impact in that batting line-up. But the biggest positive from the last match was the middle order. Nicholas Pooran played flamboyant innings of 53 off 28 balls while Glenn Maxwell might have got the much-needed confidence with a 24-ball 32. The openers missed out in the last match, but they have been consistent throughout the tournament. KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal have set the platform time and again but somehow, the rest weren't able to get them past the finish line. KIXP will need to make it a habit of winning the key moments and closing down matches.

The inexperienced bowling attack has done well so far. M Ashwin has impressed since his inclusion. Ravi Bishnoi has grabbed eyeballs with his performances under pressure and so has Arshdeep Singh. Mohammed Shami has led from the front as the spearhead of the bowling attack and has been brilliant.

KXIP always looked a formidable side on paper and now they seem to be playing like one.

SRH made it difficult for themselves with three losses in a row. But they got back to winning ways in the last match with a thumping win over RR. The biggest positive for them was the fact that they won the match without significant contributions from David Warner and Jonny Bairstow. There was too much reliance on the two. And they also did it in the absence of Kane Williamson. Manish Pandey finding form and Vijay Shankar finally clicking were two huge shots in the arms for SRH.

The inclusion of Jason Holder too worked as he picked up three wickets. T Natarajan has lost his way a bit and SRH would hope the yorker-master gets back to his best during the crucial phase. It will be interesting to see if SRH persist with Holder if Williamson gets fit.

It's will be KXIP's batting vs SRH's bowling. The Gayle vs Rashid Khan battle could be fascinating.

With momentum on their side, KXIP start off as slight favourites.

Kings XI Punjab full squad: KL Rahul (Captain)Chris GayleMayank AgarwalKarun NairSarfaraz KhanMandeep SinghSheldon CottrellIshan PorelRavi BishnoiMohammed ShamiMujeeb ur RahmanArshdeep SinghHardus ViljoenM AshwinJ SuchithHarpreet BrarDarshan NalkandeGlenn MaxwellJames NeeshamChris JordanKrishnappa GowthamDeepak HoodaTajinder Singh DhillonNicholas PooranPrabhsimran Singh.

Sunrisers Hyderabad full squad: David Warner (c), Abhishek SharmaBasil ThampiBhuvneshwar KumarBilly StanlakeJonny BairstowKane WilliamsonManish PandeyMohammad NabiRashid KhanSandeep SharmaShahbaz NadeemShreevats GoswamiSiddarth KaulKhaleel AhmedT NatarajanVijay ShankarWriddhiman SahaVirat SinghPriyam GargJason HolderSandeep BavanakaFabian AllenAbdul SamadSanjay Yadav

Click here to read factboxes of all IPL teams

Click here to check out the full IPL 2020 Schedule

Click here to read all IPL team previews

Click here to read IPL FAQs (Frequently Asked Questions)

Updated Date: October 24, 2020 19:42:14 IST

