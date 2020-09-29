Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Delhi Capitals Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad LIVE SCORE (t20)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

Delhi Capitals Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad At Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, 29 September, 2020

29 September, 2020
Starts 19:30 (IST)
Match Ended
Sunrisers Hyderabad

Sunrisers Hyderabad

162/4 (20.0 ov)

Match 11
Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals

147/7 (20.0 ov)

Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Delhi Capitals by 15 runs

Live Blog
Sunrisers Hyderabad Delhi Capitals
162/4 (20.0 ov) - R/R 8.10 147/7 (20.0 ov) - R/R 7.35

Match Ended

Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Delhi Capitals by 15 runs

Anrich Nortje - 3

Kagiso Rabada - 6

This Over
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Kagiso Rabada not out 15 7 1 1
Anrich Nortje not out 3 2 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Bhuvneshwar Kumar 4 0 25 2
Khaleel Ahmed 4 0 43 1
Current Partnership Last Wicket 138/7 (19.3)

9 (9) R/R: 18

Axar Patel 5(6) S.R (83.33)

b Khaleel Ahmed
IPL 2020 Highlights, DC vs SRH Match, Full Cricket Score: Hyderabad beat Delhi by 15 runs, collect first points

Highlights

title-img
23:24 (IST)

SRH beat DC by 15 runs

After 20 overs,Delhi Capitals 147/7 ( Kagiso Rabada 15 , Anrich Nortje 3)

The team from Hyderabad clinch their first win of IPL 2020 by beating the table-toppers. Rabada blasted the last ball for a six over wide of long off but it has come very late for DC and it has been such because of some great death bowling by SRH. 
23:20 (IST)

OUT! Axar b Khaleel Ahmed 5(6)

Khaleel breaks the stumps of Axar. In fact it ricocheted of the bat as Axar attempted a whip off the fuller delivery. This has been some very good death bowling by SRH.
23:13 (IST)

OUT! Stoinis lbw b T Natarajan 11(9)

Brilliant yorker in the death by Natarajan. Stoinis wanted to flick it on leg but missed the ball and had to leave. He took a review to try his luck but to no avail.
23:02 (IST)

OUT! Pant c Garg b Rashid Khan 32

Call Rashid if you need a wicket. The leg-spinner comes back into the attack and strikes again. This time for the crucial wicket of Pant. There was pressure to find a boundary, Pant shuffled across for the slog sweep but didn't put enough in the shot and the catch was taken at deep backward square leg.
22:52 (IST)

OUT! Hetmyer c Manish Pandey b Bhuvneshwar 21(12) 

Bhuvi sticks with the wide of off strategy for Hetmyer as he reaches for the ball for the slice shot. Places it wide of long off where Pandey takes the catch despite a fumble.
22:31 (IST)

OUT! Dhawan c Bairstow b Rashid Khan 34(31)

Another big wicket for Rashid. Googly does the job this time as Dhawan went for the heave, and edged it to the keeper. It was a very faint edge that umpire S Ravi didn't catch but the review saved the day for him.
22:12 (IST)

OUT! Shreyas Iyer c Abdul Samad b Rashid Khan 17(21) 

Rashid Khan strikes in his first over. A loop delivery outside off and Iyer wanted to slice it over the fence but failed to time his shot and ended up giving a catch to deep cover. 
21:41 (IST)

OUT! Prithvi Shaw c Bairstow b Bhuvneshwar 2(5)

Shaw scored a fifty in the last match but just two runs this time as he pays the price for chasing an outswinger. There was hardly any foot movement as he nicked it to the keeper 
21:24 (IST)

After 20 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 162/4 ( Abdul Samad 12 , Abhishek Sharma 1)

SRH finish with 162 innings with on the board. Could have been 163 but Abhishek ran a short run. Bairstow fifty and Kane Williamson's quick 41 has helped SRH to reach the total. Is it enough? We will know soon. Top stuff from Rabada. Two wickets for just 21 runs from his four. We will see you soon with the chase. 
21:20 (IST)

OUT! Fuller from Rabada and Kane tries to clear the man at deep mid-wicket, fails, gets caught. Goes back for a well made 41. Williamson c Axar b Rabada 41(26) 
21:10 (IST)

OUT! High up in the air off Bairstow's bat and Nortje completed a safe catch inside the circle, top delivery from Rabada fuller and slower and Bairstow could not connect the ball properly. Bairstow c Nortje b Rabada 53(48)  
21:07 (IST)

FIFTY for Jonny Bairstow, he hits it to deep mid wicket and runs two, umpires went upstairs to check run out while Bairstow completed the second run but he was safe as the keepers' gloves hit the stumps and not the ball.  
20:36 (IST)

OUT! Manish Pandey is gone. No pace on the ball from Mishra but a lot of flight, Manish goes after it , tries to clear the deep mid-wicket boundary but does not connect well. Rabada takes a simple catch there near the ropes. Manish Pandey c Rabada b Mishra 3(5)
20:30 (IST)

OUT! Warner gone. He attempted a reverse sweep against Mishra and the ball appeared deviated off the gloves, Pant collected the catch behind the stumps and DC appealed, denied by the umpire. DC took DRS and a spike was showing as the ball passed the gloves in the Ultra Edge, enough for third umpire to give it out. Warner gone. Warner c Pant b Mishra 45(33) . 
19:12 (IST)

DC v SRH in IPL (head to head):

Matches played - 15
DC won - 6
SRH won - 9 
19:07 (IST)

Sunrisers Hyderabad XI: David Warner(c), Jonny Bairstow(w), Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Priyam Garg, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, K Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan


Delhi Capitals XI: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Amit Mishra, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma, Anrich Nortje
19:01 (IST)

Toss News: Shreyas Iyer has won the toss in Match 11 of IPL 2020 and Delhi Capitals will be bowling first. 
18:02 (IST)

Here's a look at the squads of the teams playing today:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (c), Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Shreevats Goswami, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Wriddhiman Saha, Abdul Samad, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Jason Holder, Abhishek Sharma, Bavanaka Sandeep, Sanjay Yadav, Fabian Allen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, KhaleelAhmed, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Siddharth Kaul, Billy Stanlake, TNatarajan, Basil Thampi.

Delhi Capitals: Shreyas Iyer (c), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shimron Hetmyer, Kagiso Rabada, Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishant Sharma, Axar Patel, Sandeep Lamichhane, Keemo Paul, Daniel Sams, Mohit Sharma, Anrich Nortje, Alex Carey (wk), Avesh Khan, Tushar Deshpande, Harshal Patel, Marcus Stoinis, Lalit Yadav.
23:50 (IST)

SRH finally clinch the first win of the season and a special victory, against the table-toppers. They were better than DC in both batting and bowling departments and deserve the win. Warner and Bairstow read the pitch early and built a good partnership before Williamson provided that late flourish. In bowling, Rashid was exceptionally good as he took the big wickets and the death bowling from the pacers was some of the best in this edition so far. DC was good in bowling department, not so good in batting. Somebody had to bat for long and throughout and while few got starts, no one converted it. 

That's it for tonight. Tomorrow, we have RR taking on KKR. Till then, good night!

23:48 (IST)

Rashid Khan is the Man of the Match for his 3 for 14.

Rashid: I think I don't put pressure of performing in mind. I try to focus on things I can do. I decided it might take three balls to realise what is the right pace on this track. He (Warner) tells me you know better what to do. He gives me confidence. Something does not go right, you ask the captain. That's what we discuss. I think tough one and half years for me. Lost my dad and then my mom. Has been tough to come back. Mom was biggest fan of IPL and she enjoyed it and used to talk to me after the match.  

23:42 (IST)

David Warner: Unfortunately Mitch Marsh was injured and we were trying to figure out how we get some overs in. The young Abhishek bowled really well. We worked really hard on our death bowling and today they were all fantastic. We pride ourselves on our running between the wickets. If we are not getting boundaries, we run hard.

23:29 (IST)

Shreyas Iyer, DC Captain: Pretty much happy with the score, par score on this wicket. They outplayed us in three departments. It was surprising as pitch was two paced in second innings, we thought ball would come well on the bat because of the dew, lot of learning from the wicket and conditions. Next time we will execute our plan in a better way. We did not really take doubles on this ground. It did not work out for us. Hopefully, we will maximise our opportunities next game. 

23:24 (IST)

SRH beat DC by 15 runs

After 20 overs,Delhi Capitals 147/7 ( Kagiso Rabada 15 , Anrich Nortje 3)

The team from Hyderabad clinch their first win of IPL 2020 by beating the table-toppers. Rabada blasted the last ball for a six over wide of long off but it has come very late for DC and it has been such because of some great death bowling by SRH. 

23:20 (IST)
wkt

OUT! Axar b Khaleel Ahmed 5(6)

Khaleel breaks the stumps of Axar. In fact it ricocheted of the bat as Axar attempted a whip off the fuller delivery. This has been some very good death bowling by SRH.

23:20 (IST)

DROPPED! It should have been an easy running catch at long off for Pandey but he failed to hold onto the shot from Rabada

23:19 (IST)

After 19 overs,Delhi Capitals 135/6 ( Axar Patel 5 , Kagiso Rabada 6)

Nine from the penultimate over with Bhuvi bowling yorkers regularly. Rabada added boundary with a slice shot over cover as he was offered a full toss. 28 needed from last over.

23:17 (IST)
four

FOUR! Rabada slices hard and gets enough on the shot to take it to the fence through sweeper cover

23:16 (IST)

After 18 overs,Delhi Capitals 126/6 ( Axar Patel 3 , )

What an over by Natarajan. In the death, he gets his execution almost perfect. Yorker after yorker and low full tosses. And eventually the wicket of Stoinis. The pressure was building and Stoinis had to do something. He went across to play the flick shot but got trapped in front of the wickets on the yorker. 37 needed now.

IPL 2020 LIVE SCORE, Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: SRH beat DC by 15 runs! The team from Hyderabad clinch their first win of IPL 2020 by beating the table-toppers. Rabada blasted the last ball for a six over wide of long off but it has come very late for DC and it has been such because of some great death bowling by SRH.

Preview: Delhi Capitals (DC), captained by Shreyas Iyer and guided by coach Ricky Ponting, take on David Warner's Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Game 11 of IPL 2020 on Tuesday at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

It's an encounter between two sides who find themselves at different ends of the points table. DC are one of the two teams (apart from Rajasthan Royals) to win both of their opening matches. On the other hand, SRH are the only side to have lost both.

A top-heavy SRH has concerns in the middle order. Jonny Bairstow scored a fifty against Royal Challengers Bangalore in their first match but as soon as he got out their comfortable-looking chase wilted.

Shreyas Iyer's Delhi Capitals are the only team to win their first two matches. Image: Sportzpics for IPL

Shreyas Iyer's Delhi Capitals are the only team to win their first two matches. Image: Sportzpics for IPL

Against Kolkata Knight Riders, Manish Pandey was the only batsman to get a score of notice as he scored 51 off 38 after openers got out. Wriddhiman Saha struggled to get going and SRH managed only 142/4 in a match they would end up losing by seven wickets.

SRH would want to turn their campaign around against DC but for that their top order, Warner, Bairstow and Pandey, have to score big to cover up for the brittle middle order.

DC come into the match riding high on confidence and would aim to continue their winning run. Prithvi Shaw came good for them against Chennai Super Kings with a half century while Marcus Stoinis showed against Kings XI Punjab that he can play the role of the finisher. Rishabh Pant and Iyer have also been good in the two outings so far.

DC's bowling department has impressed in particular. South African pacers Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje have been quick and accurate while spinners Axar Patel and Amit Mishra have been crafty and economical. On balance, DC are the favourites for the Tuesday clash.

Squads:

Delhi Capitals full squad: Shreyas Iyer (Captain)Prithvi ShawAjinkya RahaneShikhar DhawanDaniel SamsIshant SharmaAmit MishraAvesh KhanSandeep LamichhaneKagiso RabadaKeemo PaulMohit SharmaLalit YadavAxar PatelHarshal PatelR AshwinMarcus StoinisAnrich NortjeRishabh PantAlex CareyShimron HetmyerTushar Deshpande.

Sunrisers Hyderabad full squad: David Warner (c), Abhishek SharmaBasil ThampiBhuvneshwar KumarBilly StanlakeJonny BairstowKane WilliamsonManish PandeyMohammad NabiRashid KhanSandeep SharmaShahbaz NadeemShreevats GoswamiSiddarth KaulKhaleel AhmedT NatarajanVijay ShankarWriddhiman SahaVirat SinghPriyam GargJason HolderSandeep BavanakaFabian AllenAbdul SamadSanjay Yadav.

Click here to read factboxes of all IPL teams

Click here to check out the full IPL 2020 Schedule

Click here to read all IPL team previews

Click here to read IPL FAQs (Frequently Asked Questions)

Updated Date: September 29, 2020 23:52:39 IST

Tags:

