IPL 2020 Highlights, DC vs SRH Match, Full Cricket Score: Hyderabad beat Delhi by 15 runs, collect first points

IPL 2020 LIVE SCORE, Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: SRH beat DC by 15 runs! The team from Hyderabad clinch their first win of IPL 2020 by beating the table-toppers. Rabada blasted the last ball for a six over wide of long off but it has come very late for DC and it has been such because of some great death bowling by SRH.

Preview: Delhi Capitals (DC), captained by Shreyas Iyer and guided by coach Ricky Ponting, take on David Warner's Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Game 11 of IPL 2020 on Tuesday at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

It's an encounter between two sides who find themselves at different ends of the points table. DC are one of the two teams (apart from Rajasthan Royals) to win both of their opening matches. On the other hand, SRH are the only side to have lost both.

A top-heavy SRH has concerns in the middle order. Jonny Bairstow scored a fifty against Royal Challengers Bangalore in their first match but as soon as he got out their comfortable-looking chase wilted.

Against Kolkata Knight Riders, Manish Pandey was the only batsman to get a score of notice as he scored 51 off 38 after openers got out. Wriddhiman Saha struggled to get going and SRH managed only 142/4 in a match they would end up losing by seven wickets.

SRH would want to turn their campaign around against DC but for that their top order, Warner, Bairstow and Pandey, have to score big to cover up for the brittle middle order.

DC come into the match riding high on confidence and would aim to continue their winning run. Prithvi Shaw came good for them against Chennai Super Kings with a half century while Marcus Stoinis showed against Kings XI Punjab that he can play the role of the finisher. Rishabh Pant and Iyer have also been good in the two outings so far.

DC's bowling department has impressed in particular. South African pacers Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje have been quick and accurate while spinners Axar Patel and Amit Mishra have been crafty and economical. On balance, DC are the favourites for the Tuesday clash.

Squads:

Delhi Capitals full squad: Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, Daniel Sams, Ishant Sharma, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Lamichhane, Kagiso Rabada, Keemo Paul, Mohit Sharma, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, R Ashwin, Marcus Stoinis, Anrich Nortje, Rishabh Pant, Alex Carey, Shimron Hetmyer, Tushar Deshpande.

Sunrisers Hyderabad full squad: David Warner (c), Abhishek Sharma, Basil Thampi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Billy Stanlake, Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan, Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Jason Holder, Sandeep Bavanaka, Fabian Allen, Abdul Samad, Sanjay Yadav.

