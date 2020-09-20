Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

IPL 2020 points table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap Latest Table: CSK beat MI to collect first points

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • September 20th, 2020
  • 0:26:15 IST

The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to kickstart on 19 September in United Arab Emirates. All matches will be played behind closed doors amid the coronavirus pandemic across three venues- Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah.

The tournament, which was scheduled to be held from 29 March, was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic and shifted to UAE amid rising number of COVID-19 cases in India.

On reaching UAE in August, all teams observed a mandatory six-day quarantine, after which players commenced training.

There will be 10 double-headers throughout the tournament, with day matches beginning at 3.30 pm IST and night matches at 7.30 pm IST.

In August, three-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) had reported 13 COVID-19 positive cases, among which two of them were players — bowler Deepak Chahar and batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad. As a result, CSK players were further quarantined till 1 September and resumed training from 4 September. The Chennai-based franchise  later received a boost ahead of the tournament after Chahar tested negative twice. Following this, on 11 September, the 28-year-old got clearance from BCCI to resume training.

Ruturaj, however, will miss the tournament opener.

The Men in Yellow will also be without star batsman Suresh Raina and veteran spinner Harbhajan Singh, after the duo withdrew from the tournament due to personal reasons.

Defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) lock horns with CSK in the first match on 19 September at Abu Dhabi. Kings XI Punjab, Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore will be vying for their maiden title, while Rajasthan Royals are yet to win since clinching the inaugural trophy.

Here's the IPL 2020 points table:

Team Position Matches Won Lost NR Net RR Points
CSK 1 1 1 0 0  +0.486 2
DC 0 0 0 0 0 0
KKR 0 0 0 0 0 0
KXIP 0 0 0 0 0 0
RCB 0 0 0 0 0 0
RR 0 0 0 0 0 0
SRH 0 0 0 0 0 0
MI 8 1 0 1 0  -0.486 0

Here's a look at the current Orange and Purple Cap holders in the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League:

Orange Cap: Ambati Rayudu (CSK), 71 runs

Purple Cap: Lungi Ngidi (CSK), 3 wickets

Updated Date: September 20, 2020 00:26:15 IST

