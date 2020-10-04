Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Delhi Capitals Vs Kolkata Knight Riders LIVE SCORE (t20)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary

Delhi Capitals Vs Kolkata Knight Riders At Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah, 03 October, 2020

03 October, 2020
Starts 19:30 (IST)
Match Ended
Delhi Capitals

228/4 (20.0 ov)

Match 16
Kolkata Knight Riders

210/8 (20.0 ov)

Delhi Capitals beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 18 runs

Live Blog
228/4 (20.0 ov) - R/R 11.40 210/8 (20.0 ov) - R/R 10.50

Match Ended

Delhi Capitals beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 18 runs

Shivam Mavi - 1

Kamlesh Nagarkoti - 1

This Over
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Kamlesh Nagarkoti not out 3 3 0 0
Shivam Mavi not out 1 3 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Anrich Nortje 4 0 33 3
Marcus Stoinis 4 0 46 1
Current Partnership Last Wicket 207/8 (19.2)

3 (3) R/R: 4.5

Rahul Tripathi 36(16) S.R (225)

b Marcus Stoinis
IPL 2020 Highlights, DC vs KKR Match, Full Cricket Score: Delhi survive late scare from Kolkata to collect their third win

Highlights

title-img
23:41 (IST)

DELHI CAPITALS WIN BY 18 RUNS!

Great bowling job by Delhi after the batsmen did their bit. Anrich Nortje the pick of the lot with 3/33 and Amit Mishra bowling just the two overs having picked up a finger injury. This game was done long back but for Eoin Morgan and Rahul Tripathi. Another game in Sharjah, another 200-runs each from both teams. Batsmen's paradise, bowlers' hell! 
23:37 (IST)

OUT! This time Marcus Stoinis is on the money with his line and length. Yorker pings the middle stump and that's Rahul Tripathi gone! He's not happy with that shot but Delhi camp is pleased, most of all Prithvi Shaw. That's much more like it from Stoinis!

Rahul Tripathi b Stoinis 36(16)
23:31 (IST)

OUT! Eoin Morgan gets the pull but not the distance on it and is found on the boundary. Not enough room in the end for a comfortable enough hit. Hetmyer is a safe pair of hands on the boundary rope. But what an inning from Morgan, when all looked lost.

Morgan c Hetmyer b Nortje 44(18) 
23:00 (IST)

OUT! Wickets falling thick and fast for KKR now. Harshal Patel turns the catch taker as Pat Cummins falls. Anrich Nortje is pumped! He's been fantastic tonight. Comfortable take for Harshal at third man

Cummins c Harshal Patel b Nortje 5(4) 
22:53 (IST)

OUT! Two-in-two for Harshal Patel. Another slower delivery (133 kmph) but it climbs into Dinesh Karthik who isn't able to get the distance or elevation into it. Shikhar Dhawan moves forward and completes the diving catch at mid-off. 

Karthik c Dhawan b Harshal Patel 6(8)
22:51 (IST)

OUT! Nitish Rana had the momentum but Harshal Patel mixed it up with a slower one. Rana was well into his pull but it has only been found by substitute Axar Patel who takes it with ease.

Nitish Rana c (sub)Axar b Harshal Patel 58(35)
22:47 (IST)

FIFTY! Nitish Rana plays it to third man with soft hands and collects a single to bring up his 50 from 32 balls. Four fours and three sixes in that fifty. KKR need at least 50 more from him if they are to turn this into a win
22:34 (IST)

OUT! Andre Russell looked to get going. Another of his typical knocks but it has been stopped short by Kagiso Rabada with the ball and Nortje in the field. Goes for another big hit but this time he miscues it. Nortje with a very well taken catch coming in from third man boundary

Russell c Nortje b Rabada 13(8)
22:20 (IST)

OUT! Amit Mishra couldn't get a wicket in his 150th IPL game last over but he does this time. Shubman Gill goes for a massive hit but gets the top-edge. Doesn't go far as Pant catches it calmly. End of the 64-run stand.

Shubman Gill c Pant b Mishra 28 (22)
21:43 (IST)

Nortje got the previous to zip up and bounce its way to boundary. This one is more measured and clips the top of the stumps. 147.6 kmph delivery and Narine falls for just 3 runs. Not the best of starts for him this IPL
21:17 (IST)

OUT! Slower ball from Russell down the leg side, Stoinis tries flicking this towards fine leg, but fails to clear the circle as Varun Chakravarthy times his jump perfectly to complete the catch. DC 221/4

Stoinis c Chakravarthy b Russell 1(3)
21:09 (IST)

OUT! Russell finally gets rid of Pant, who looked like he could singlehandedly take Delhi to 250. The southpaw hammers an overpitched delivery down the ground, but doesn't get the distance this time as Mavi collects an easy catch at long on. DC 201/3
 

Pant c Mavi b Russell 38(17)
21:03 (IST)

FOUR! Cummins fires a yorker at Iyer, but the DC captain is able to beat short fine with a tickle as he collects another boundary for himself. Also brings up the fifty stand between Iyer and Pant for the third wicket. DC 181/2
20:57 (IST)

FOUR! A misfield by Cummins at long on allows Shreyas Iyer to bring up his 14th IPL fifty off 26 balls! What a knock this has been from the Delhi Capitals captain today! DC 160/2
20:36 (IST)

OUT! A shot too many for Prithvi Shaw ultimately brings his innings to an end as he holes out to Gill at long on to give Nagarkoti his first wicket of the day. DC 129/2

Shaw c Gill b Nagarkoti 66(41)
20:25 (IST)

SIX! Fine way for Prithvi Shaw to bring up his sixth IPL half-century, taking 35 balls to get to the milestone! Nagarkoti bowls a slower length ball, and Shaw clears his front length to clobber this over long on! DC 97/1
19:59 (IST)

OUT! Chakravarthy gets the breakthrough for KKR with one delivery left in the powerplay as Dhawan mishits off the toe-end to send the ball high up in the air towards square leg. Morgan settles under the ball to take a safe catch. DC 56/1

Dhawan c Morgan b Chakravarthy 26(16)
19:55 (IST)

Fifty partnership up between Delhi openers Dhawan and Shaw off 28 deliveries, both batsmen making valuable contributions so far! DC 50/0
19:06 (IST)

Two changes for the DC: Ravichandran Ashwin and Harshal Patel replace Axar Patel and Ishant Sharma

DC XI: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Ravichandran Ashwin, Amit Mishra, Kagiso Rabada, Harshal Patel, Anrich Nortje
19:03 (IST)

One change in the KKR XI today: Rahul Tripathi comes in place of Kuldeep Yadav.

KKR XI: Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik(w/c), Eoin Morgan, Pat Cummins, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Rahul Tripathi, Varun Chakravarthy
19:01 (IST)

TOSS: Kolkata Knight Riders win the toss, and skipper Dinesh Karthik opts to field
00:11 (IST)

That's all we have for you from Sharjah as Delhi reclaim top spot in the IPL standings by virtue of their 18-run win. 1,000+ runs in three games at this venue. Baffling stat that! And there's more to come. A reminder, we have a double header tomorrow as well. Join us tomorrow as we continue our IPL coverage. Until then, good evening!

00:03 (IST)

Delhi captain Shreyas Iyer is the Man of the Match: "It is really difficult to defend here. Such an amazing total but still. It is always a thrill to come and play here. Winning the match is an icing on the cake. I thought today was the right time to take the bowlers on on a smaller ground. I took it one six at a time. I won't say I am a gifted player because I know the hard work and smart work I out into it. We keep talking about the close victories. This was one of them, and it is always satisfying. That after losing Mishra when he was bowling so well. We were confident we had two good overs left but you never know on this wicket at Sharjah. We have got a good platform, but we have to be insatiable from here on."

23:45 (IST)

Match aggregates at Sharjah this IPL:

1st match: 416 runs
2nd match: 449 runs
3rd match: 438 runs

Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

23:45 (IST)
23:44 (IST)

"The way the boys batted is something I’m very proud of. To be honest, a couple of more sixes and we would’ve crossed the line and we wouldn’t be discussing the lengths. Maybe we gave away 10 runs too many. (On Russell) We believe he’s the best in the business and we want to give him enough time in the game. (On Narine) Maybe after this game that’s a point we need to discuss, but we have full confidence in Narine," says Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Dinesh Karthik.

23:41 (IST)

DELHI CAPITALS WIN BY 18 RUNS!

Great bowling job by Delhi after the batsmen did their bit. Anrich Nortje the pick of the lot with 3/33 and Amit Mishra bowling just the two overs having picked up a finger injury. This game was done long back but for Eoin Morgan and Rahul Tripathi. Another game in Sharjah, another 200-runs each from both teams. Batsmen's paradise, bowlers' hell! 

23:41 (IST)

After 20 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 210/8 ( Kamlesh Nagarkoti 3 , Shivam Mavi 1)

Not the perfect start from Marcus Stoinis in defending the 26 runs as Rahul Tripathi smacks a four to get things going. But Stoinis comes back with a slower ball yorker to castle him. Against the tail, Stoinis is not bothered and concedes just 7 runs from the over. 

23:37 (IST)
wkt

OUT! This time Marcus Stoinis is on the money with his line and length. Yorker pings the middle stump and that's Rahul Tripathi gone! He's not happy with that shot but Delhi camp is pleased, most of all Prithvi Shaw. That's much more like it from Stoinis!

Rahul Tripathi b Stoinis 36(16)

23:35 (IST)
four

Marcus Stoinis in to defend the 26 runs and he starts off with a full toss outside off and Rahul Tripathi connects well enough for a boundary. That's keeping the hope alive

23:34 (IST)

After 19 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 203/7 ( Rahul Tripathi 32 , Kamlesh Nagarkoti 2)

A much better over by Anrich Nortje to calm the Delhi Capitals camp and fans. Not only does he go for just five runs, he's also gotten rid of Eoin Morgan and the requirement is a huge 26 runs from last 6 balls. But Rahul Tripathi still in the middle

23:31 (IST)
wkt

OUT! Eoin Morgan gets the pull but not the distance on it and is found on the boundary. Not enough room in the end for a comfortable enough hit. Hetmyer is a safe pair of hands on the boundary rope. But what an inning from Morgan, when all looked lost.

Morgan c Hetmyer b Nortje 44(18) 

Load More

IPL 2020 LIVE SCORE, Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders: DELHI CAPITALS WIN BY 18 RUNS! Great bowling job by Delhi after the batsmen did their bit. Anrich Nortje the pick of the lot with 3/33 and Amit Mishra bowling just the two overs having picked up a finger injury. This game was done long back but for Eoin Morgan and Rahul Tripathi. Another game in Sharjah, another 200-runs each from both teams. Batsmen's paradise, bowlers' hell!

Preview: Andre Russell's brute power will meet its match in Rishabh Pant's fearless approach when Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) face Delhi Capitals (DC) with an aim to light up the Sharjah skyline in what promises to be another six-hitting IPL contest here on Saturday.

Russell gave a glimpse of what is in store with three sixes on a big Dubai ground against Rajasthan Royals while Pant will be itching to throw caution to the winds and play his natural game of destructive edge of the seat hitting.

In fact, Pant needs it more than Russell as three of his peers, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, and Sanju Samson have all got runs under their belt, something that the beefy man from Roorkee so desperately needs.

This will be the first weekend of double headers in the IPL and there couldn't have been better ground for that than Sharjah with ridiculously short boundaries promising another run-fest.

If there are Shubman Gill, Andre Russell, and Eoin Morgan in one side, there is Pant, Marcus Stoinis, and Shreyas Iyer on the other end, all capable big-hitters and ever-ready to add to the whopping 62 sixes that has been hit on this ground in the two games held there so far.

KKR have been slowly getting into the groove with some comprehensive performances while Capitals, after two fine victories, hit a roadblock against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their last outing.

For the Knights, their young pace attack of Kamlesh Nagarkoti and Shivam Mavi will have their task cut out on a batting paradise where their temperament will be put to test.

In Sharjah, a bowler is destined to go for runs and how the two manage that and try subtle variations will be key to KKR's success.

KKR are unlikely to tinker with their winning combination even though Sunil Narine as an opener hasn't worked well for them in the three games with only 24 runs scored by the Trinidad all-rounder.

However, he has bowled his full quota of overs in three games with a decent under-eight economy rate and two wickets.

There is Tom Banton as a reserve opener but keeping the dimensions of the Sharjah ground into the equation, KKR will pursue with Narine provided he can attack the weak link in the DC attack which obviously will be an Indian pacer - be it Mohit Sharma, Ishant Sharma or Avesh Khan.

The problem with most of the Indian pacers in DC is either back of the length or length balls which is cannon fodder on Sharjah strip, something bowling coach Ryan harris would like to work on.

In their batting department, Shimron Hetmyer is yet to fire but again the same formula that applies to Narine in KKR is also applicable on the former West Indies U-19 World Cup-winning captain, provided he can take on Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy.

Hetmyer has had some degree of success against Kuldeep in the international games and it could be an engaging contest provided he gets a chance to bat on a track where history always favours the top four batters from either side.

Here's all you need to know about when and where to watch the DC vs KKR match:

When is the IPL match between DC and KKR?

The match between DC and KKR is on Saturday, 3 October 2020.

Where will the DC vs KKR match be played?

The match will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah.

What time does the DC vs KKR match start?

The match will start at 7.30 pm IST  (6 pm UAE time).

Which TV channels will broadcast DC vs KKR match?

All the IPL matches will be shown live on Star Sports India channels and games can also be streamed live on Disney + Hotstar. You can also follow LIVE blog and updates on Firstpost.com.

Delhi Capitals full squad: Shreyas Iyer (Captain)Prithvi ShawAjinkya RahaneShikhar DhawanDaniel SamsIshant SharmaAmit MishraAvesh KhanSandeep LamichhaneKagiso RabadaKeemo PaulMohit SharmaLalit YadavAxar PatelHarshal PatelR AshwinMarcus StoinisAnrich NortjeRishabh PantAlex CareyShimron HetmyerTushar Deshpande.

Kolkata Knight Riders full squadAndre RussellDinesh KarthikKamlesh NagarkotiKuldeep YadavAli KhanLockie FergusonNitish RanaPrasidh KrishnaRinku SinghSandeep WarrierShivam MaviShubman GillSiddhesh LadSunil NarinePat CumminsEoin MorganVarun ChakravarthyTom BantonRahul TripathiChris GreenM SiddharthNikhil Naik

Click here to read factboxes of all IPL teams

Click here to check out the full IPL 2020 Schedule

Click here to read all IPL team previews

Click here to read IPL FAQs (Frequently Asked Questions)

(With inputs from PTI)

Updated Date: October 04, 2020 00:01:06 IST

