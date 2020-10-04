IPL 2020 Highlights, DC vs KKR Match, Full Cricket Score: Delhi survive late scare from Kolkata to collect their third win

IPL 2020 LIVE SCORE, Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders: DELHI CAPITALS WIN BY 18 RUNS! Great bowling job by Delhi after the batsmen did their bit. Anrich Nortje the pick of the lot with 3/33 and Amit Mishra bowling just the two overs having picked up a finger injury. This game was done long back but for Eoin Morgan and Rahul Tripathi. Another game in Sharjah, another 200-runs each from both teams. Batsmen's paradise, bowlers' hell!

Preview: Andre Russell's brute power will meet its match in Rishabh Pant's fearless approach when Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) face Delhi Capitals (DC) with an aim to light up the Sharjah skyline in what promises to be another six-hitting IPL contest here on Saturday.

Russell gave a glimpse of what is in store with three sixes on a big Dubai ground against Rajasthan Royals while Pant will be itching to throw caution to the winds and play his natural game of destructive edge of the seat hitting.

In fact, Pant needs it more than Russell as three of his peers, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, and Sanju Samson have all got runs under their belt, something that the beefy man from Roorkee so desperately needs.

This will be the first weekend of double headers in the IPL and there couldn't have been better ground for that than Sharjah with ridiculously short boundaries promising another run-fest.

If there are Shubman Gill, Andre Russell, and Eoin Morgan in one side, there is Pant, Marcus Stoinis, and Shreyas Iyer on the other end, all capable big-hitters and ever-ready to add to the whopping 62 sixes that has been hit on this ground in the two games held there so far.

KKR have been slowly getting into the groove with some comprehensive performances while Capitals, after two fine victories, hit a roadblock against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their last outing.

For the Knights, their young pace attack of Kamlesh Nagarkoti and Shivam Mavi will have their task cut out on a batting paradise where their temperament will be put to test.

In Sharjah, a bowler is destined to go for runs and how the two manage that and try subtle variations will be key to KKR's success.

KKR are unlikely to tinker with their winning combination even though Sunil Narine as an opener hasn't worked well for them in the three games with only 24 runs scored by the Trinidad all-rounder.

However, he has bowled his full quota of overs in three games with a decent under-eight economy rate and two wickets.

There is Tom Banton as a reserve opener but keeping the dimensions of the Sharjah ground into the equation, KKR will pursue with Narine provided he can attack the weak link in the DC attack which obviously will be an Indian pacer - be it Mohit Sharma, Ishant Sharma or Avesh Khan.

The problem with most of the Indian pacers in DC is either back of the length or length balls which is cannon fodder on Sharjah strip, something bowling coach Ryan harris would like to work on.

In their batting department, Shimron Hetmyer is yet to fire but again the same formula that applies to Narine in KKR is also applicable on the former West Indies U-19 World Cup-winning captain, provided he can take on Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy.

Hetmyer has had some degree of success against Kuldeep in the international games and it could be an engaging contest provided he gets a chance to bat on a track where history always favours the top four batters from either side.

Here's all you need to know about when and where to watch the DC vs KKR match:

When is the IPL match between DC and KKR?

The match between DC and KKR is on Saturday, 3 October 2020.

Where will the DC vs KKR match be played?

The match will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah.

What time does the DC vs KKR match start?

The match will start at 7.30 pm IST (6 pm UAE time).

Which TV channels will broadcast DC vs KKR match?

All the IPL matches will be shown live on Star Sports India channels and games can also be streamed live on Disney + Hotstar. You can also follow LIVE blog and updates on Firstpost.com.

Delhi Capitals full squad: Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, Daniel Sams, Ishant Sharma, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Lamichhane, Kagiso Rabada, Keemo Paul, Mohit Sharma, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, R Ashwin, Marcus Stoinis, Anrich Nortje, Rishabh Pant, Alex Carey, Shimron Hetmyer, Tushar Deshpande.

Kolkata Knight Riders full squad: Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Ali Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Nitish Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Rinku Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Shubman Gill, Siddhesh Lad, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Eoin Morgan, Varun Chakravarthy, Tom Banton, Rahul Tripathi, Chris Green, M Siddharth, Nikhil Naik

Click here to read factboxes of all IPL teams

Click here to check out the full IPL 2020 Schedule

Click here to read all IPL team previews

Click here to read IPL FAQs (Frequently Asked Questions)

(With inputs from PTI)