IPL 2020 CSK Quiz: How well do you know the Chennai Super Kings?

Chennai Super Kings are three-time IPL champions and one of the most-followed franchises in the T20 league. Led by MS Dhoni, CSK have lifted the IPL title trophy thrice (in 2010, 2011 and 2018), and have the highest win percentage among all teams in the IPL. The side hold multiple records but most impressive of all is that they've made the playoffs in each of their ten appearances and progressed to the final in eight of them.

Recently, CSK have been in the news due to the COVID-19 positive cases as the league moved from India to UAE owing to the pandemic. If that wasn't enough to bother them, they will be without top scorer Suresh Raina for the duration of the tournament. The left-handed batsman and handy add in the bowling department returned to India due to personal reasons.

But if it's one thing IPL teams have learned and CSK have shown it is to never count them out - whatever the challenges. Let's test your knowledge of CSK and everything related to the Whistle Podu gang.

