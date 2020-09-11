IPL 2020: Chennai Super Kings Factbox, kings of consistency

IPL titles: 3

Chennai Super Kings have been the second-most successful franchise in the IPL with three titles, behind Mumbai Indians who lead the table with four. CSK are also the first and the only team to win consecutive titles, winning it in 2010 and 2011. They suffered a roller-coaster in between as they were suspended for two years following the spot-fixing scandal. However, they made their comeback in style by winning the 2018 addition to add a third title to their bag.

Chennai's consistency has been staggering. They have made it to the playoffs/semis in every single season they have played in the league.

Here's how they have fared year on year.

How did they fare in the previous season: Chennai Super Kings came tantalisingly close to being the most successful franchise but suffered heartbreak in a thrilling final at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. Mumbai Indians edged them by one run in the thriller to clinch their fourth championship. They had finished second in the league stage with 18 points. Mumbai, the leaders had finished top on account of the superior run rate.

Win percentage: Chennai Super Kings have the best win percentage of all teams - 61.28 percent. They have won 100 of their 165 matches, lost 63 with one ending in No Result.

Highest run-getter: Suresh Raina

The former India batsman who recently announced his retirement has been one of the pillars of since it's inception. He's the highest run-getter for the franchise and second-highest overall. For CSK, he's scored 4527 runs from 160 inns at 33.28 and a strike rate of 137.34. Along the way, he has hit 32 fifties and one century. Overall, he's only one of two batsmen who has aggregated more than 5000 runs, scoring 5386 runs at 33.34. He is second behind Kohli who's scored 5412 runs.

Highest wicket-taker: Dwayne Bravo

Of the 147 wickets Bravo has picked up in the league, 104 are for CSK from 86 innings, at an average of 23.12, a strike rate of 16.5, and an economy rate of 8.37. He's picked up one four-wicket haul for the franchise.

Highest individual score: Murali Vijay 127 vs Rajasthan Royals in Chennai in 2010

Murali Vijay is the only batsman to have scored two centuries for CSK. His first ton came in 2010 against RR, opening the batting at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. He hit 127 off 56 balls including eight fours and 11 sixes to propel CSK to 246/5. RR provided a fight but fell short by 23 runs in the end. Vijay was named the Man of the Match.

Highest team score: 246/5 vs RR in Chennai: That 246/5 against Rajasthan remains their highest score in the league so far. It's the third-highest total overall in the league.

Bonus point: CSK have also defended the lowest score in the league, defending 116 against KXIP in 2009 at Kingsmead Durban. The spinners choked the KXIP batsmen as they restricted Punjab to 92/8.

Favourite opponent: Sunrisers Hyderabad

CSK have had the most success against Sunrisers Hyderabad, with a win percentage of 75%. (For teams against whom CSK have played 10 or more matches). They have won 9 of their 12 matches played with just three losses.

Bogey team: Mumbai Indians

CSK have struggled against MI, with a loss percentage of 60.71. They have lost 17 of their 28 matches and won 11. Mumbai is the only side against whom they have lost more than they have won.

When they played in the UAE: In 2014, CSK started off with a thumping six-wicket loss against KXIP but then bounced back hard to win the next four, winning four of their five matches of the UAE leg.

Lesser known facts:

- CSK have had eight final appearances in the league, most by any team. They went on to win three of those.

- They are the only team to have made it past the league stage in every edition of the IPL.

- They are one of the two teams to have won 100-plus IPL matches. The other team is Mumbai Indians.

- Suresh Raina is the only fielder to have taken 100-plus catches in IPL. He took 102 catches from 193 matches, 91 of them came while playing for CSK from 164 matches.

- Suresh Raina has scored 1498 runs from 55 innings at MA Chidambaram Stadium for CSL in IPL at an average of 29.96 - the most by any CSK batsman at any venue in IPL.

- Chennai Super Kings' bowling average of 26.22 in IPL - the best among all the teams.

- They have also won the most Fairplay awards - 6.

Purchases, releases and squad:

IPL 2020 auctions players bought: Sam Curran, Piyush Chawla, Josh Hazlewood, R Sai Kishore

IPL 2020 players traded in: None

IPL 2020 Retained players: MS Dhoni (c), Suresh Raina, Faf du Plessis, M Vijay, Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner, Lungi Ngidi, Kedar Jadhav, Ambati Rayudu, Narayan Jagadeeshan, Harbhajan Singh, KM Asif, Shardul Thakur, Shane Watson, Imran Tahir, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Deepak Chahar, Monu Kumar, Karn Sharma.

Released players: Sam Billings, David Willey, Mohit Sharma, Dhruv Shorey, and Chaitanya Bishnoi.

Full squad:

Narayan Jagadeesan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KM Asif, Ravindra Jadeja, M Vijay, MS Dhoni, Josh Hazlewood, Kedar Jadhav, Harbhajan Singh, Karn Sharma, Piyush Chawla, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, Imran Tahir, Deepak Chahar, Faf du Plessis, Shardul Thakur, Mitchell Santner, Dwayne Bravo, Lungi Ngidi, Sam Curran, Monu Kumar, Shane Watson, Sai Kishore

