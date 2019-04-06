Jaipur: Kolkata Knight Riders' Andre Russell is the flavour of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL), but Rajasthan Royals spinner Krishnappa Gowtham Saturday said they have plans in place to counter the hard-hitting West Indian batsman.

Russell stole the limelight this season so far with his hard-hitting abilities and is currently placed third in the run-getters list with 207 runs from four games at a staggering strike rate of 268.83.

But Gowtham said Rajasthan has already done their homework on how to counter Russell at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium in Jaipur on Sunday.

"He has been in very good form. He has been hitting a lot of sixes and he is doing well for his team. We do have a plan set for him and hopefully it comes out," he said.

Rajasthan didn't have a very good start to the season and are currently lying seventh in the eight-team competition with just a win out of eight games, which came against Royal Challengers Bangalore in their last match.

And Gowtham said they want to carry on the winning momentum from here on.

"Yes we were having certain hiccups but we are peaking at the right time and doing well. In the last game against RCB everything came out really well. We want to carry on the winning momentum. It was not that we had bowled badly but it was just that we couldn't come out at the crucial time and we couldn't perform. It's just that," he said.

Talking about teammate Shreyas Gopal, who dismissed Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers in quick succession in the last match, Gowtham said: "We have played together for long and have a good rapport. We talk about the wicket and conditions often."

Gowtham, a handy batsman by his own admission, said with the top-order delivering the goods, he hardly got an opportunity to showcase his hitting skills.

"Yes I would like to showcase my talent (with the bat) if I get an opportunity but with top order performing so well I don't think they need that much of hitting power," he said.

